Austal : Media reporting on Philippines Offshore Patrol Vessels

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

13 AUGUST 2018

MEDIA REPORTING ON PHILIPPINES OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) notes the significant statements reported in the overseas media relating to a future defence acquisition program involving the Company in the Philippines.

The Defence Secretary of the Philippines Government, Delfin Lorenzana stated in a press briefing on 11 August 2018 that the Philippines Navy will acquire six offshore patrol vessels (OPV) from Austal. Whilst further details on the acquisition are not currently available, Austal can confirm that it has submitted a design based on the proven Austal Cape Class Patrol Boat (CCPB) to the Philippines Navy as part of the acquisition process.

The submitted design is for a larger, more capable variant of Austal's Cape Class vessels that are currently in operation with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy, and that was recently announced by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as its next maritime protection asset. The variant developed for the Philippines is a circa 80 metre steel OPV which includes a dedicated helicopter flight deck and the latest technology in naval systems, including Austal's industry leading MarineLink ship control system and class-leading ride control technology.

"Austal's well established and very successful shipyard in the Philippines has produced high quality vessels for the worldwide market since 2012. Austal recently announced a major investment in the shipyard, which will treble its capacity and allow it to build the largest vessels that Austal currently designs. The Philippines shipyard employs hundreds of local people in a broad range of professional, technical and trade roles, and has been responsible for developing the local supply chain in addition to working with local universities and educational establishments," Austal CEO, David Singleton said.

"Austal's OPV will be designed in Australia and the Philippines but will be proudly built at Austal Philippines, by Filipinos, for the Philippines Navy. Our Balamban shipyard will not only be able to build the new vessels but also support any through life maintenance that is required."

"We are very excited by the opportunity to partner with the Government to build this strategic enterprise underpinned by the special relationship Australia and the Philippines share, and we look forward toresolving contractual arrangements as soon as possible so that we can start work on this impressive and significant project" he said.

