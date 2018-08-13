Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austal Limited    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austal : Media reporting on Philippines Offshore Patrol Vessels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 02:24am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

13 AUGUST 2018

MEDIA REPORTING ON PHILIPPINES OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) notes the significant statements reported in the overseas media relating to a future defence acquisition program involving the Company in the Philippines.

The Defence Secretary of the Philippines Government, Delfin Lorenzana stated in a press briefing on 11 August 2018 that the Philippines Navy will acquire six offshore patrol vessels (OPV) from Austal. Whilst further details on the acquisition are not currently available, Austal can confirm that it has submitted a design based on the proven Austal Cape Class Patrol Boat (CCPB) to the Philippines Navy as part of the acquisition process.

The submitted design is for a larger, more capable variant of Austal's Cape Class vessels that are currently in operation with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy, and that was recently announced by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as its next maritime protection asset. The variant developed for the Philippines is a circa 80 metre steel OPV which includes a dedicated helicopter flight deck and the latest technology in naval systems, including Austal's industry leading MarineLink ship control system and class-leading ride control technology.

"Austal's well established and very successful shipyard in the Philippines has produced high quality vessels for the worldwide market since 2012. Austal recently announced a major investment in the shipyard, which will treble its capacity and allow it to build the largest vessels that Austal currently designs. The Philippines shipyard employs hundreds of local people in a broad range of professional, technical and trade roles, and has been responsible for developing the local supply chain in addition to working with local universities and educational establishments," Austal CEO, David Singleton said.

"Austal's OPV will be designed in Australia and the Philippines but will be proudly built at Austal Philippines, by Filipinos, for the Philippines Navy. Our Balamban shipyard will not only be able to build the new vessels but also support any through life maintenance that is required."

"We are very excited by the opportunity to partner with the Government to build this strategic enterprise underpinned by the special relationship Australia and the Philippines share, and we look forward toresolving contractual arrangements as soon as possible so that we can start work on this impressive and significant project" he said.

- ENDS -

Further Information:

Austal Media Contact:

Contact:

Gemma Whiting - Government Relations

Mobile:

+61 (0)408 982 727

Email:

gemma.whiting@austal.com

Website:

www.austal.com

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTAL LIMITED
02:24aAUSTAL : Media reporting on Philippines Offshore Patrol Vessels
PU
08/11AUSTAL : PH to acquire more missiles for new ships
AQ
08/09AUSTAL : MILITARY $52,326 Federal Contract Awarded to Austal USA
AQ
08/09AUSTAL : Celebrates 30 years by commencing ppb-r sea trials
PU
08/09AUSTAL : PPB-R sea trials commence
PU
08/09AUSTAL : EPF 10 completes acceptance trials
PU
08/06AUSTAL : A Navy ship named after Charleston is cruising toward active-duty
AQ
08/06AUSTAL : Awarded additional us$14.8m contract for u.s. navy lcs service work
PU
08/02AUSTAL : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Alabama (Aug. 2)
AQ
08/02AUSTAL : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Mississippi (Aug. 2)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Austal Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016U.S. Navy plans to spend $81.4B on ships and subs through 2021 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 335 M
EBIT 2018 61,1 M
Net income 2018 46,0 M
Debt 2018 12,0 M
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 12,88
P/E ratio 2019 13,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 597 M
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jason Group Chief Financial Officer
Charles Roland Giles Everist Independent Non-Executive Director
James McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED-5.49%436
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.45%9 199
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 833
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 672
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-32.65%2 877
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-7.61%2 674
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.