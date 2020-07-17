Austal : TWO HIGH SPEED TRIMARAN FERRIES TOGETHER HIGHLIGHT AUSTAL DESIGN TECHNOLOGY AND AUSTRALIAN SHIPBUILDING CAPABILITY

MEDIA RELEASE

17 JULY 2020

Austal Australia has celebrated the company's success in high-speed trimaran technology and Australian shipbuilding capability following a successful side-by-side 'sprint' by the 118 metre 'Bajamar Express' and 83 metre 'Queen Beetle' trimaran ferries off the coast of Perth, Western Australia.

As Bajamar Express (Austal Hull 394) was departing Australia on her delivery voyage to the Canary Islands, she was joined by Queen Beetle (Austal Hull 396) undergoing sea trials, in an historic moment capturing two Austal trimaran ferries.

The two trimarans, designed and constructed by Austal Australia, are the latest designs of a proven hull form first developed for Fred. Olsen Express' 127 metre Benchijigua Express in 2005.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said it was a very proud moment for everyone at Austal Australia and supply chain partners to see two trimarans out on the water together.

'Our shipyards, supply chain partners and of course our customers are thrilled to see the results of all our hard work, showcased in these two impressive trimarans,' Mr Singleton said.

'Seeing Bajamar Express side-by-side with Queen Beetle really does highlight Austal's success in developing the trimaran hull as an effective high-speed commercial maritime transport solution.

'Following the delivery of Bajamar Express to Fred. Olsen Express, we have a further nine trimarans under construction or scheduled at the company's shipyards around the world; and Austal remains the only shipbuilder designing, constructing and sustaining large high speed trimaran ferries, globally.'

Austal's trimaran hull form offer ferry operators greater flexibility in vessel design configuration for vehicle and passenger capacity, while delivering a more comfortable and enjoyable journey for passengers.

The enhanced seakeeping of the trimaran hull, coupled with Austal's MOTION CONTROL SYSTEM and MARINELINK-Smart program ensure a smoother, more stable ride for passengers and crew in the most challenging of sea states.

When it commences services in the Canary Islands in August 2020, Bajamar Express will transport up to 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at cruising speeds of 38 knots; while the distinctively red-painted Queen Beetle will be able to transport 502 passengers across 2 passenger decks, at speeds of up to 37 knots on JR Kyushu Jet Ferry's Fukuoka, Japan - Busan, South Korea route (schedule pending).

More images and further information on both vessels are available on the Austal website www.austal.com.

To view the footage of the two trimarans underway off the Perth, Western Australia coastline please visit Austal's YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/joo0FkgOUF8

