Austal : USA DELIVERS 11TH INDEPENDENCE CLASS LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP – FUTURE USS KANSAS CITY (LCS 22)

AUSTAL LIMITED

AUSTAL LIMITED

(ASB)
02/13/2020 | 01:21am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

13 FEBRUARY 2020

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that Austal USA has delivered its 11th Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy at the company's shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) is the first Independence-class LCS to be delivered by Austal USA in 2020.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the latest LCS delivery from Austal's USA shipyard builds upon the company's strong record in recent years.

'Austal USA's delivery of the Independence-class LCS program continues to impress, with quality, cost and productivity improvements being achieved with each new vessel.

'We have now delivered 11 of the 19 Independence-class LCS currently contracted and it's very pleasing to see more and more of these ships deployed around the world, adding great capability to the U.S. Navy,' Mr Singleton said.

Upgrades to the LCS program continue to take shape, both in production and post-delivery. Austal USA and General Dynamics Mission Systems teams recently integrated a new over-the-horizon missile system onto the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) prior to her deployment. Gabrielle Giffords and her sister ship, USS Montgomery (LCS 8), are currently deployed and meeting U.S. Navy operational requirements in South East Asia.

Five Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (small surface combatants) are under various stages of construction at Austal USA including the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Mobile (LCS 26) that are preparing for sea trials. Assembly is underway on the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and USS Canberra (LCS 30), and modules for the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) are under construction in Austal's module manufacturing facility (MMF). Three more LCS are under contract and scheduled for production, through to LCS 38.

The Independence-class LCS is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation.

The 127 metre trimaran is designed to defeat asymmetric 'anti-access' threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The ship successfully integrates new technology and capability to support current and future U.S. Navy mission capability in any operating environment.

Austal USA is also under contract to build 14 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy. The company has delivered 11 EPFs, while an additional two are in various stages of construction at the Mobile, Alabama shipyard.

Austal USA has delivered LCS22, the future USS Kansas City to the U.S. Navy (image: Austal USA)

This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by David Singleton, Austal Limited's Chief Executive Officer.

-ENDs-

Media Contact:

Cameron Morse

+61 433 886 871

cameron.morse@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 012 M
EBIT 2020 110 M
Net income 2020 74,4 M
Finance 2020 169 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 1 432 M
