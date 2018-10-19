Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austal Limited    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austal : awarded EPF Long Lead Time Items Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:13am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

19 OCTOBER 2018

U.S. NAVY CONTRACTS AUSTAL TO ORDER MATERIALS FOR EPF 13

AUSTAL (ASX: ASB) today announced Austal USA has been awarded a US$57,854,366 million order to fund the procurement of long lead-time materials for the construction of a 103-meter Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF). This will be the thirteenth vessel ordered by the US Navy from Austal.

Long lead-time materials for the additional vessel will include diesel engines, water jets and reduction gears.

Austal was awarded the initial contract to design and build the first 103-meter EPF in November 2008. The EPF is a high speed, shallow draft catamaran, designed for rapid intra-theatre transport of troops and cargo. Reaching rapid speeds of 35+ knots allows the EPF to be used for rapid deployment of conventional and special-forces with their equipment and supplies.

Since 2008, nine Spearhead-class EPFs have been delivered and are serving as an affordable solution to fulfilling the Military Sealift Command's requirements worldwide. Three additional EPFs are under construction at Austal USA.

- ENDS -

Further Information:

Austal Media Contact:

Contact:

Gemma Whiting - Government Relations

Mobile:

+61 (0)408 982 727

Email:

gemma.whiting@austal.com

Website:

www.austal.com

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTAL LIMITED
03:13aAUSTAL : awarded EPF Long Lead Time Items Contract
PU
10/10AUSTAL : welcomes additional US Navy LCS work
AQ
10/05AUSTAL : Awarded additional us$16.4m contract for u.s. navy lcs service work
PU
10/05AUSTAL : awarded additional LCS service work
PU
09/28AUSTAL : continues run of success with US delivery and local construction commen..
AQ
09/28AUSTAL : Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
09/22LOCKHEED MARTIN : Austal Get Navy LCS Contract Modifications
AQ
09/22AUSTAL : USA awarded littoral combat ships 32 and 34
AQ
09/21AUSTAL : US Navy awards contract modification for development of three LCSs
AQ
09/19AUSTAL : USA awarded Littoral Combat Ships 32 & 34
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Austal Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016U.S. Navy plans to spend $81.4B on ships and subs through 2021 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 468 M
EBIT 2019 75,2 M
Net income 2019 43,0 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 14,80
P/E ratio 2020 13,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 651 M
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,15  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jason Group Chief Financial Officer
Charles Roland Giles Everist Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Adam-Gedge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED2.47%464
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 092
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 149
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-6.80%3 564
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 001
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD0.54%2 836
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.