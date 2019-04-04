Log in
Austar Gold : Appendix 3X - Initial Directors' Interest Notice

04/04/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

AuStar Gold Limited

ABN

70 107 180 441

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philip Amery

Date of appointment

4 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Pa

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature

of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

i.

Amery

Partners Pty

Ltd

(a)

6,700,000 fully paid ordinary shares

(sole

shareholder

and

(b)

8,000,000 listed options with an exercise

director)

price of $0.01 and an expiry date of 30

September 2020

ii.

Maeander Holdings Pty Ltd

(a)

24,125,000 fully paid ordinary shares

(sole

shareholder

and

director)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

N/a

Name of registered holder

N/a

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

N/a

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Austar Gold Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 06:26:04 UTC
