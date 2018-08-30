Austar Gold : Cleansing Statement

30 August 2018

CLEANSING STATEMENT

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

AuStar Gold Limited ('the Company') issued 24,188,979 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company relating to conversion of Convertible Notes pursuant to the Loan and Convertible Note Agreement with MEF I, L.P. Details of these agreements were announced on 30 August 2017.

As required under section 708A (6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company gives notice that:

1 The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

2 This notice is being given under section 708A (5) (e) of the Act.

3 As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and b) section 674 of the Act.

4 As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in sections 708A (7) and 708A (8) Corporation Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue was released on the 30 August 2018

