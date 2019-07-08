Austar Gold : Consolidation of Capital

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) ("AUL", or "the Company") advises that the Board proposes to seek shareholder approval for a consolidation of the issued capital of the Company through the conversion of every one hundred (100) existing shares into one (1) share (Consolidation).
Under section 254H of the Corporations Act, a company may consolidate its shares if the consolidation is approved by an ordinary resolution of shareholders at a general meeting. The Company has dispatched a Notice of General Meeting to shareholders of the Company which includes a resolution seeking this approval. A copy of the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form accompanies this announcement.
Reasons for the Consolidation
The Company has 3,390,310,394 shares on issue following completion of various previous equity- based capital raisings. For a company of this size, this is a very large number of securities to have on issue and it subjects the Company to a number of disadvantages including:
additional share price volatility arising from the fact that the minimum permissible share price movement permitted by the ASX (being 0.1 cent) represents a higher proportion of the Company's share price than it would if the Company had a greater share price;
the large number of shares on issue is disproportionate to that of comparable companies; and
negative perceptions associated with a low share price.
The Directors consider that a share consolidation would assist in mitigating these disadvantages. The Directors also consider that the share consolidation will result in a more appropriate and effective capital structure for the Company and a share price that is more attractive to a wider range of investors, particularly overseas investors.
Although the share consolidation has no direct effect on the underlying value of the Company, shareholders should appreciate that the value of the Company's shares on ASX (and in turn the Company's market capitalisation) post consolidation is subject to a range of factors beyond the control of the Company.
Effect of Consolidation
The current capital structure of the Company comprises fully paid ordinary shares, options and performance rights. The effect of the Consolidation, if approved, on the capital structure is summarised below.
Other than as set out below, the Consolidation will not otherwise result in any change to the rights and obligations of the Company's security holders. The Company's balance sheet will also remain unaltered as a result of the Consolidation.
Effect on Shares
If the proposed share consolidation is approved by the Company's shareholders, the number of the Company's shares on issue will be reduced from 3,390,310,394 shares to approximately 33,903,104 shares. As the consolidation applies equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of the Company's shares (subject only to the rounding of fractions, where fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number). It follows that the consolidation will have no effect on the percentage interest of each individual shareholder.
Effect on Options
The Company has listed and unlisted options on issue. In accordance with the option terms and ASX Listing Rule 7.22, these options will be consolidated on the same basis as the shares. That is, every 100 options will be consolidated into 1 option, and their exercise price amended in inverse proportion to the consolidation ratio. Any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.
If the proposed consolidation is approved by the Company's shareholders, the effect of the consolidation on the number and exercise price of options is set out below.
Pre-consolidation
Post-consolidation
Expiry Date
Exercise Price
Number
Exercise Price
Number
30
September 2020
$0.01
327,691,218
$1.00
3,276,912
30
November 2019
$0.015
30,000,000
$1.50
300,000
8 September 2021
$0.018
30,000,000
$1.80
300,000
30
November 2021
$0.02
15,000,000
$2.00
150,000
Total
402,691,218
4,026,912
Effect on Performance Rights
The Company has unlisted performance rights on issue. In accordance with the terms of the performance rights and ASX Listing Rule 7.22, these rights will be consolidated on the same basis as the shares. That is, every 100 performance rights will be consolidated into 1 performance right and any share priced based conversion conditions will be amended in inverse proportion to the consolidation ratio. Any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.
If the proposed consolidation is approved by the Company's shareholders, the effect of the consolidation on the number and exercise price of options is set out below.
Pre-consolidation
Post-consolidation
Expiry Date
VWAP
Number
VWAP
Number
Condition
Condition
31
December 2019
Not applicable1
15,000,000
Not applicable1
150,000
28
September 2022
$0.01
50,000,000
$1.00
500,000
28
September 2022
$0.015
50,000,000
$1.50
500,000
Total
115,000,000
1,150,000
Indicative Timetable
If the share consolidation is approved, it is expected to take effect in accordance with the following timetable (as set out in the Listing Rules):
Date*
Event
Friday, 9 August
Shareholder meeting and notice to ASX that shareholders have
approved the share consolidation
Monday, 12 August
Last day for trading in pre-consolidated shares
Tuesday, 13 August
Trading in consolidated shares on a deferred settlement basis
commences
Wednesday, 14 August
Last day for registration of transfers on a pre-consolidation basis
First day for registration of transfers on a post-consolidated basis
and first day for issue of holding statements.
Thursday, 15 August
First day for Company to send notice to each holder of the change
in their details of holdings.
Change of details of holdings date. Deferred settlement trading
ends.
Wednesday, 21 August
Last day for securities to be entered into holders' security holdings.
Last day for the Company to send notice to each holder of the
change in their details of holdings.
*The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Any changes will be announced to ASX.
1 These performance rights vest and convert into ordinary shares upon attributed production by, or for the benefit of, the Company of not less than 10,000 ounces of gold prior to 31 December 2019. There are no share price based vesting or conversion conditions.
About AuStar Gold Limited:
AuStar Gold is focused on building a valuable minerals inventory to generate sustainable economic production from its portfolio of advanced high-grade gold projects - with significant infrastructure including processing plant, a strategic tenement footprint, and prospectively-well positioned for near- term mining.
In addition, AuStar Gold intends to develop its adjoining tenements in the Walhalla to Jamieson gold district (particularly the prolific Woods Point Dyke Swarm) into low cost high grade gold production projects
For Further Information:
Stephen Kelly Company Secretary AuStar Gold Limited info@austargold.com M + 61 415 719 695
Disclaimer:
Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding many factors affecting its business. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.
ACN 107 180 441
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM
PROXY FORM
Date of Meeting
Friday 9 August 2019
Time of Meeting
9.00am Brisbane time
Place of Meeting
Christie's Conference Centre, 320 Adelaide Street Brisbane QLD 4000
This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 7.00pm Brisbane time on Tuesday, 6 August 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.