AUSTAR GOLD LTD

(AUL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/05
0.004 AUD   +14.29%
Austar Gold : Consolidation of Capital

07/08/2019 | 01:33am EDT

ASX Release

July 8, 2019

PROPOSED CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) ("AUL", or "the Company") advises that the Board proposes to seek shareholder approval for a consolidation of the issued capital of the Company through the conversion of every one hundred (100) existing shares into one (1) share (Consolidation).

Under section 254H of the Corporations Act, a company may consolidate its shares if the consolidation is approved by an ordinary resolution of shareholders at a general meeting. The Company has dispatched a Notice of General Meeting to shareholders of the Company which includes a resolution seeking this approval. A copy of the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form accompanies this announcement.

Reasons for the Consolidation

The Company has 3,390,310,394 shares on issue following completion of various previous equity- based capital raisings. For a company of this size, this is a very large number of securities to have on issue and it subjects the Company to a number of disadvantages including:

  • additional share price volatility arising from the fact that the minimum permissible share price movement permitted by the ASX (being 0.1 cent) represents a higher proportion of the Company's share price than it would if the Company had a greater share price;
  • the large number of shares on issue is disproportionate to that of comparable companies; and
  • negative perceptions associated with a low share price.

The Directors consider that a share consolidation would assist in mitigating these disadvantages. The Directors also consider that the share consolidation will result in a more appropriate and effective capital structure for the Company and a share price that is more attractive to a wider range of investors, particularly overseas investors.

Although the share consolidation has no direct effect on the underlying value of the Company, shareholders should appreciate that the value of the Company's shares on ASX (and in turn the Company's market capitalisation) post consolidation is subject to a range of factors beyond the control of the Company.

Effect of Consolidation

The current capital structure of the Company comprises fully paid ordinary shares, options and performance rights. The effect of the Consolidation, if approved, on the capital structure is summarised below.

Other than as set out below, the Consolidation will not otherwise result in any change to the rights and obligations of the Company's security holders. The Company's balance sheet will also remain unaltered as a result of the Consolidation.

ASX Release

Page 1 of 4

Effect on Shares

If the proposed share consolidation is approved by the Company's shareholders, the number of the Company's shares on issue will be reduced from 3,390,310,394 shares to approximately 33,903,104 shares. As the consolidation applies equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of the Company's shares (subject only to the rounding of fractions, where fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number). It follows that the consolidation will have no effect on the percentage interest of each individual shareholder.

Effect on Options

The Company has listed and unlisted options on issue. In accordance with the option terms and ASX Listing Rule 7.22, these options will be consolidated on the same basis as the shares. That is, every 100 options will be consolidated into 1 option, and their exercise price amended in inverse proportion to the consolidation ratio. Any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

If the proposed consolidation is approved by the Company's shareholders, the effect of the consolidation on the number and exercise price of options is set out below.

Pre-consolidation

Post-consolidation

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

Number

Exercise Price

Number

30

September 2020

$0.01

327,691,218

$1.00

3,276,912

30

November 2019

$0.015

30,000,000

$1.50

300,000

8 September 2021

$0.018

30,000,000

$1.80

300,000

30

November 2021

$0.02

15,000,000

$2.00

150,000

Total

402,691,218

4,026,912

Effect on Performance Rights

The Company has unlisted performance rights on issue. In accordance with the terms of the performance rights and ASX Listing Rule 7.22, these rights will be consolidated on the same basis as the shares. That is, every 100 performance rights will be consolidated into 1 performance right and any share priced based conversion conditions will be amended in inverse proportion to the consolidation ratio. Any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

If the proposed consolidation is approved by the Company's shareholders, the effect of the consolidation on the number and exercise price of options is set out below.

ASX Release

Page 2 of 4

Pre-consolidation

Post-consolidation

Expiry Date

VWAP

Number

VWAP

Number

Condition

Condition

31

December 2019

Not applicable1

15,000,000

Not applicable1

150,000

28

September 2022

$0.01

50,000,000

$1.00

500,000

28

September 2022

$0.015

50,000,000

$1.50

500,000

Total

115,000,000

1,150,000

Indicative Timetable

If the share consolidation is approved, it is expected to take effect in accordance with the following timetable (as set out in the Listing Rules):

Date*

Event

Friday, 9 August

Shareholder meeting and notice to ASX that shareholders have

approved the share consolidation

Monday, 12 August

Last day for trading in pre-consolidated shares

Tuesday, 13 August

Trading in consolidated shares on a deferred settlement basis

commences

Wednesday, 14 August

Last day for registration of transfers on a pre-consolidation basis

First day for registration of transfers on a post-consolidated basis

and first day for issue of holding statements.

Thursday, 15 August

First day for Company to send notice to each holder of the change

in their details of holdings.

Change of details of holdings date. Deferred settlement trading

ends.

Wednesday, 21 August

Last day for securities to be entered into holders' security holdings.

Last day for the Company to send notice to each holder of the

change in their details of holdings.

*The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Any changes will be announced to ASX.

1 These performance rights vest and convert into ordinary shares upon attributed production by, or for the benefit of, the Company of not less than 10,000 ounces of gold prior to 31 December 2019. There are no share price based vesting or conversion conditions.

ASX Release

Page 3 of 4

About AuStar Gold Limited:

AuStar Gold is focused on building a valuable minerals inventory to generate sustainable economic production from its portfolio of advanced high-grade gold projects - with significant infrastructure including processing plant, a strategic tenement footprint, and prospectively-well positioned for near- term mining.

In addition, AuStar Gold intends to develop its adjoining tenements in the Walhalla to Jamieson gold district (particularly the prolific Woods Point Dyke Swarm) into low cost high grade gold production projects

For Further Information:

Stephen Kelly Company Secretary AuStar Gold Limited info@austargold.com M + 61 415 719 695

Disclaimer:

Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding many factors affecting its business. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.

ASX Release

Page 4 of 4

ACN 107 180 441

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

PROXY FORM

Date of Meeting

Friday 9 August 2019

Time of Meeting

9.00am Brisbane time

Place of Meeting

Christie's Conference Centre, 320 Adelaide Street Brisbane QLD 4000

This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 7.00pm Brisbane time on Tuesday, 6 August 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austar Gold Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 05:32:08 UTC
