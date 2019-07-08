Austar Gold : Consolidation of Capital

PROPOSED CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) ("AUL", or "the Company") advises that the Board proposes to seek shareholder approval for a consolidation of the issued capital of the Company through the conversion of every one hundred (100) existing shares into one (1) share (Consolidation).

Under section 254H of the Corporations Act, a company may consolidate its shares if the consolidation is approved by an ordinary resolution of shareholders at a general meeting. The Company has dispatched a Notice of General Meeting to shareholders of the Company which includes a resolution seeking this approval. A copy of the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form accompanies this announcement.

Reasons for the Consolidation

The Company has 3,390,310,394 shares on issue following completion of various previous equity- based capital raisings. For a company of this size, this is a very large number of securities to have on issue and it subjects the Company to a number of disadvantages including:

additional share price volatility arising from the fact that the minimum permissible share price movement permitted by the ASX (being 0.1 cent) represents a higher proportion of the Company's share price than it would if the Company had a greater share price;

the large number of shares on issue is disproportionate to that of comparable companies; and

negative perceptions associated with a low share price.

The Directors consider that a share consolidation would assist in mitigating these disadvantages. The Directors also consider that the share consolidation will result in a more appropriate and effective capital structure for the Company and a share price that is more attractive to a wider range of investors, particularly overseas investors.

Although the share consolidation has no direct effect on the underlying value of the Company, shareholders should appreciate that the value of the Company's shares on ASX (and in turn the Company's market capitalisation) post consolidation is subject to a range of factors beyond the control of the Company.

Effect of Consolidation

The current capital structure of the Company comprises fully paid ordinary shares, options and performance rights. The effect of the Consolidation, if approved, on the capital structure is summarised below.

Other than as set out below, the Consolidation will not otherwise result in any change to the rights and obligations of the Company's security holders. The Company's balance sheet will also remain unaltered as a result of the Consolidation.