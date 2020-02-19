ASX Release 20 February 2020

AUSTAR GOLD JANUARY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

PRODUCTION CONTINUES TO IMPROVE AT MORNING STAR WITH HIGH GOLD GRADES (>15 g/t) MAINTAINED

Highlights

Gold sales of $726,202 banked for the month of January with a substantial concentrate contribution from both prior periods and this month remaining to be refined;

Prior processing performance issues have been resolved with good uptime being achieved by plant;

319 Oz fine gold and 43 Oz silver produced and sold for the month;

A further 750 kg of gold bearing concentrate was produced containing an estimated 1.2

- 1.5kg Au;

Both Stones and McNally reefs continued to perform with average feed grade of >15g/t estimated for the month.

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL, or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with an operational update at its Morning Star production operations in Woods Point, Victoria.

Gold sales of $726,202 were received for January including $48,365 gold refined from prior period concentrates delivered in the month. Concentrate of 750kg containing an estimated 1.2 - 1.5kg gold was produced in the month (39 - 48 Oz Au) and remains to be refined, along with concentrate from earlier periods. These gold sales will be realised in February and recognised in the current quarter report.

Milling processed 960 dry tonnes in January with mining hoisting 872 tonnes of feed material to surface in the month. Average grade for the month was 15.6g/t Au. Waste production was minimal with only 10 tonnes of waste material needing to be hoisted to surface.

There were no lost time, safety, or environmental incidents for the month.

A continued focus on cost control saw the business as a whole generate net cash for the month.

Production outlook and initiatives:

Mining continues from the Stones and McNally reefs in February with Stones expected to complete mining in late February/early March. The McNally reef structure continues to extend down-dip with evident thickening on the main quartz vein structure apparent.

The Company's mining team are accessing lower production panels at McNallys via a decline drive from the McNally railhead and planning is now being undertaken to partially mechanise production form this zone to increase productivity.

