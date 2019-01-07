Austar Gold : Ongoing High-Grade Gold Intersections

ASX Release

8 JANUARY 2019

DRILLING UPDATE AT MORNING STAR GOLD MINE -

ONGOING HIGH-GRADE GOLD INTERSECTIONS

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) has received excellent results from diamond drilling into the McNally's and Stone's Reefs at the Morning Star Gold Mine:

Highlights Include:

 Recent drilling results indicate extended mineralised gold zones for both McNally's and Stone's Reefs:  Both have a higher-grade core of gold mineralisation located within the main reef  Stone's Reef extends further to the south of previous interpretation  McNally's Reef is populated by closely spaced, high grade holes

 Continued positive results from this drill program provides increasing confidence in identification of minerals inventory to commence mining these two reefs

 Sludge hole drilling results:  2.4m @ 18.8g/t Au from 2.4m uphole (hole SL7004), including:  1.2m @ 30.0 g/t Au within McNally's Reef  1.2m @ 41.4g/t Au from 2.40 uphole (hole SL7005), within McNally's Reef

 Diamond drilling results:  2.4m @ 3.5g/t Au from 61.3m downhole (hole L6009), including:  0.8m @ 6.5 g/t Au within McNally's Reef  1.2m @ 4.2 g/t Au from 44.0m downhole (hole L9001) within Stone's Reef



CEO Mr Tom de Vries said: "The latest phase of exploration drilling from 6 Level at the Morning Star Gold Mine has now been completed and the results continue to be very encouraging. All assays have been returned from drilling on 6 Level and the diamond drill rig is now drilling from 9 Level. The first of the holes from 9 Level has shown that the Stone's Reef extends well to the south of our previous interpretation and still carries gold mineralisation.

Several holes are to be drilled up from 9 Level through Stone's Reef and up to the McNally's Reef to test both reefs to the south of previous drilling.

Probe drilling (also known as Sludge drilling) into the roof of the 7 Level drive using hand-held rock drills has returned very encouraging results indicating that in parts of 7 Level, McNally's Reef passes close to the old drives, increasing the extent of the mineralised zones and possibly improving accessibility.

The consistently high-grade nature of McNally's Reef along with that of the Stone's Reef gives us increasing confidence that we will have sufficient material to warrant the mining of these gold-bearing reefs in the very near future."

Drill Program

As reported in previous ASX announcements (ASX: AUL, 5 Dec 2018, 4 Oct 2018, 21 Sept 2018, 30 Aug 2018). AuStar is continuing to test both McNally's and Stone's Reefs. These reefs represent several exploration targets identified earlier this year by AuStar within the Morning Star Dyke above the No. 9 Level.

Based on the drill results to date, the McNally's and Stone's Reefs appear to have a higher-grade core of gold mineralisation located within the main reef. This provides encouragement for this reef to be included within AuStar Gold's minerals inventory.

Table 1. Drill Hole and Significant Intersection. (SL in the Hole ID denotes sludge hole sampling).

HOLE ID Sample ID From To Interval Grade (g/t) Au Comment L6009 A8242 61.30 62.08 0.78 6.50 61.30m - 63.72m combined to 2.42m @ 3.59g/t Au. McNally's Reef L6009 A8243 62.08 62.33 0.25 0.10 L6009 A8244 62.33 62.60 0.27 3.04 L6009 A8245 62.60 63.00 0.40 0.83 L6009 A8246 63.00 63.72 0.72 3.38 L9001 A8302 44.08 44.72 0.64 2.25 44.08m - 45.32m combined to 1.24m @ 4.22g/t Au. Stone's Reef. L9001 A8303 44.72 45.32 0.60 6.33 SL7004 B2933 2.40 3.60 1.20 30.00 2.40m @ 18.80g/t Au. McNally's Reef. SL7004 B2934 3.60 4.80 1.20 7.60 SL7005 B2938 2.40 3.60 1.20 41.40 McNally's Reef. SL7003 B2927 2.40 3.60 1.20 2.76 McNally's Reef

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations.

Hole_ID MineGrid East MineGrid North RL (m) Dip Dir (MineGrid) EOH (m) Comments L6009* 8011.3 12993.9 544.4 -36.0 145.0 75.72 Completed - Diamond Drill Hole L9001* 8030.6 12911.8 450.2 +62.0 238.5 46.50 Completed - Diamond Drill Hole SL7003* 7995.4 12690.3 517.3 +75.0 089.0 7.10 Completed - Sludge Hole SL7004* 7993.9 12965.3 516.9 +45.0 089.0 6.00 Completed - Sludge Hole SL7005* 7992.8 19970.8 516.6 +40.0 089.0 7.20 Completed - Sludge Hole

*Coordinates are from drill design. Not yet surveyed.

Stone's Reef

Drilling into Stone's Reef has been achieved from a chamber recently developed at the southern end of the No. 9 Level. Diamond drill hole L9001 passed through the Morning Star Dyke host rock before intersecting a mineralised quartz reef located immediately below the surrounding sediments. Structural readings indicate that the dyke - quartz - sediment contact is low angle and is interpreted to be the southern extension of the sediment over dyke ledge (Figure 1), which historically is not considered to be a favourable environment for high grade mineralisation. As such it is unusual and may have been overlooked in the past for this reason.

Further holes are planned from 9 Level to test the southern edge of the structure.

Figure 1: Plan Showing Location of Drilling Results on Stones reef.

McNally's Reef

Drilling has identified a high grade quartz - sulphide reef. A total of seven closely spaced diamond drill holes (approx. 10 to 15 m apart) have now returned consistently high-grade gold assays (refer ASX:AUL, 5 Dec 2018, 4 Oct 2018, 21 Sept 2018, 30 Aug 2018) - An example is L7029 delivering a result of 0.2m at 876 g/t and 0.55m at 734 g/t (ASX:AUL 4 October 2018) and hole L7022 providing 0.78m at 150 g/t (ASX:AUL 30 August 2018). Other high grade results are shown on figure 2 below, demonstrating the description of consistent high grade assay results.

The latest diamond drill hole completed (L6009) was targeted to test the eastern edge of the structure where the reef is interpreted to steepen to the east. Due to the low drill angle, the resultant intersection does not represent a true thickness with the true width estimated to be 0.8m.

Sludge drilling was also undertaken from within the 7 Level drives utilising a pneumatic jack-leg mounted rock drill. The drilling was undertaken using multiple 1.2m long extension drill steels to drill up into the roof of the drives to test for McNally's Reef overhead. Several sludge holes returned highly anomalous gold results (Table 1) increasing the extent of the high-grade distribution of McNally's Reef (Figure 2.)

Further testing of the structure will be undertaken by extending the drilling program from 9 Level. Several holes are planned to test McNally's Reef to the south of the current drill locations.