Austar Gold : Subsequent Information to March 2020 Quarterly Cashflow Report

ASX Release 15 May 2020

AuStar Gold Limited ABN 70 107 180 441

Registered Office: 6 Bridge Street, Woods Point VIC 3723

MARCH 2020 QUARTERLY CASHFLOW REPORT - SUBSEQUENT

INFORMATION

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL, "AuStar Gold" or "the Company") provides the following subsequent information in relation to information provided in section 7 of the March 2020 Quarterly Cashflow Report released on 30 April 2020.

Unsecured loans held by Mr Philip Amery ($37,000), Mr Paul McNally ($265,000), Mr Matthew Gill ($9,000), Mr Philip Cooper ($50,000) and PW & VJ Cooper ($50,000) as advised in section 7 of the March 2020 quarterly cashflow report were extinguished by election to participate in the convertible note issuance announced on 3 April to the value of the unsecured loan amounts.

Mr Paul McNally ($250,000) and Mr Philip Amery ($35,000) continue to hold unsecured loans with the Company.

