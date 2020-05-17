Log in
AUSTAR GOLD LTD

AUSTAR GOLD LTD

(AUL)
News 
News

Austar Gold : Subsequent Information to March 2020 Quarterly Cashflow Report

05/17/2020 | 08:41pm EDT

ASX Release

15 May 2020

AuStar Gold Limited ABN 70 107 180 441

Registered Office: 6 Bridge Street, Woods Point VIC 3723

MARCH 2020 QUARTERLY CASHFLOW REPORT - SUBSEQUENT

INFORMATION

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL, "AuStar Gold" or "the Company") provides the following subsequent information in relation to information provided in section 7 of the March 2020 Quarterly Cashflow Report released on 30 April 2020.

Unsecured loans held by Mr Philip Amery ($37,000), Mr Paul McNally ($265,000), Mr Matthew Gill ($9,000), Mr Philip Cooper ($50,000) and PW & VJ Cooper ($50,000) as advised in section 7 of the March 2020 quarterly cashflow report were extinguished by election to participate in the convertible note issuance announced on 3 April to the value of the unsecured loan amounts.

Mr Paul McNally ($250,000) and Mr Philip Amery ($35,000) continue to hold unsecured loans with the Company.

ENDS

Released by order of, and on behalf of, the Board of AuStar Gold Limited.

For further information:

Mr. Philip Amery Chairman

AuStar Gold Limited philip.amery@austargold.comT: +61 402 091 180

Disclaimer / Contains Forward Looking Statements:

This presentation includes statements deemed to be "forward-looking". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ.

The Company, its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors, do not represent, warrant or guarantee that the information in this presentation is complete or accurate.

ASX Release

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Austar Gold Limited published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 00:40:04 UTC
