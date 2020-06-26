Austar Gold : Update - Proposed Issue of Securities

Update Summary
AUSTAR GOLD LIMITED
Update to previous announcement
Friday June 26, 2020
Approval to issue convertible notes to Directors and Ratification of prior agreement to issue convertible notes and consequential issue of shares and approval to issue options granted at EGM 26/06/2020
AUSTAR GOLD LIMITED
AUSTAR GOLD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
Registration Number 70107180441
1.3 ASX issuer code AUL
Update/amendment to previous announcement
Approval to issue convertible notes to Directors and Ratification of prior agreement to issue convertible notes and consequential issue of shares and approval to issue options granted at EGM 26/06/2020
Wednesday April 29, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020
A placement or other type of issue
Yes
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination Friday June 26, 2020
** Approval received/condition met?
Actual
Yes
EGM held 26/06/20
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Yes
Yes
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Convertible Notes with attaching options
No
Convertible Debt Securities
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
14,000
Completion of EGM where Shareholder approval was given to the prior agreement to issue convertible notes and new options.
Purpose of the issue mine productivity enhancements, in-mine drilling programs, processing enhancements and working capital.
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 100.00000
Yes
No
These securities are: Convertible
First Payment Date
Quarterly
Tuesday June 30, 2020
Interest Rate (p.a.) 7.00000 %
No
s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the security s128F exemption status unknown
No
No
No
Redeemable
Maturity Date
Wednesday March 31, 2021
No
AUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Unlisted convertible note with a face value of $100 with 200 unlisted attaching options for each convertible note.
New class
Yes
New class-code to be confirmed
Other
No
Attaching options