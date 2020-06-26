Austar Gold : Update - Proposed Issue of Securities

Update Summary

AUSTAR GOLD LIMITED

Update to previous announcement

Friday June 26, 2020

Approval to issue convertible notes to Directors and Ratification of prior agreement to issue convertible notes and consequential issue of shares and approval to issue options granted at EGM 26/06/2020

AUSTAR GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Registration Number 70107180441

1.3 ASX issuer code AUL

Update/amendment to previous announcement

Approval to issue convertible notes to Directors and Ratification of prior agreement to issue convertible notes and consequential issue of shares and approval to issue options granted at EGM 26/06/2020

Wednesday April 29, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020

A placement or other type of issue

Yes

Date for determination Friday June 26, 2020

Actual

Yes

EGM held 26/06/20

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Yes

Yes

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Convertible Notes with attaching options

No

Convertible Debt Securities

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

14,000

Completion of EGM where Shareholder approval was given to the prior agreement to issue convertible notes and new options.

Purpose of the issue mine productivity enhancements, in-mine drilling programs, processing enhancements and working capital.

In what currency is the cash What is the issue price per consideration being paid? +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 100.00000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

No

Type of security Hybrid Security

Face Value AUD 100.0000

First Payment Date

Quarterly

Tuesday June 30, 2020

Interest Rate (p.a.) 7.00000 %

No

No

No

No

Maturity Date

Wednesday March 31, 2021

No

AUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Unlisted convertible note with a face value of $100 with 200 unlisted attaching options for each convertible note.

New class

Yes

New class-code to be confirmed

Other

No

Attaching options