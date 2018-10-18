Austar Gold : Visible Gold Results Confirmed in Stacpoole North

ASX Release

18 October 2018

DRILLING UPDATE AT MORNING STAR GOLD MINE - VISIBLE GOLD RESULTS CONFIRMED IN STACPOOLE NORTH

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) ('AuStar Gold' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update in relation to the ongoing diamond drilling into the Stacpoole North structure at the Morning Star Gold Mine.

Highlights for MSA29:

 Visible gold in Drill Core

 6.35m @ 4.33 g/t Au including 2.05m @ 10.11 g/t Au with:  0.20m @ 55.57g/t Au  0.30m @ 22.73 g/t Au



CEO Mr Tom de Vries said: ''Drilling for mineralisation associated with the Stacpoole North Target has commenced and by applying ongoing adjustments the program is beginning to show results. The assay results received for MSA29 are encouraging and confirm and expand the high-grade zone encountered in historical drillhole MS357.

Mr de Vries added "The team at Austar Gold continues to re-interpret the original database for opportunities with success. The database is a proven source of information which provides a springboard for drilling which is then judiciously and effectively applied by our exploration team.

Stacpoole North is located between 2 and 3 Level in the Morning Star mine, located geographically separate to the recent success of Stones and McNally's, which would allow operational flexibility if this area were to become significant and as such has become another priority for diamond drilling"

Drill Program in the Morning Star Adit

As previously reported in recent ASX announcements, AuStar has now has now commenced to test the Stacpoole North target around drill hole MS357 (4.10m @ 18.80 g/t Au - incl. 0.30m @ 216.00g/t Au). Stacpoole North is the second of the three initial exploration targets identified to date by AuStar within the Morning Star Dyke, the other targets being Stones/McNally reef and Kennys reef, with the former target being successfully identified, drilled, assayed and reported within a three month time frame (See ASX release dated 3 July 2018).

The first diamond drill hole in this program (MSA27) which was targeted to intersect the structure between MS357 and the interpreted dyke sediment contact failed to intersect the structure identified by the circa 1997 drill hole (MS357). The hole encountered the dyke - sediment contact earlier than anticipated, without intersecting any alteration or quartz veining. This hole is now interpreted as going over the top of the target area.

The second drill hole completed (MSA28) was targeted 20 metres north of MSA27 and again intersected the dyke - sediment contact without encountering any mineralisation. At a depth of 40.10m down-hole another diamond hole was intersected, this intersected hole is now

interpreted to be MS357, which was initially plotted to be 10 metres further to the south. No significant assays results have been received from holes MSA27 and MSA28.

As a consequence of modifying the geological model based on the information about the true location of MS357, the third diamond drill hole in the current program (MSA29) has intersected an altered dyke and quartz - sulphide zone from approximately 40.30m downhole to 47.00m, interpreted to be the Stacpoole North structure. Fine visible gold has been observed in the core at approximately 40.90m downhole (refer to Photo 1.). The corresponding assay result for this zone returned a grade of 0.20m @ 55.5g/t Au (see Table 1).

Targeted drilling is now continuing into the Stacpoole North Structure with drill holes MSA30 - MSA32 all intersecting the target horizon. Assay results for these holes are pending. Drilling is continuing from the current drill location.

Photograph 1: Visible Gold (inside yellow circles) from 40.90m. Drill hole MSA29.

Re-interpretation of drill hole MS357

The fortuitous intersecting of drill hole MS357 has reinforced the ongoing need to closely review all historic data to ensure opportunities and improvements are identified in a timely manner.

MS357 was drilled in 1997 (by previous owners of the Morning Star mine), and was 205.30 metres in length with an intersection from 138.60m downhole (4.10m @ 18.80 g/t Au - incl. 0.30m @ 216.00g/t Au). The hole in the original database is not supported by any down-hole survey data and when replotted, allowing for the down-hole deviation required to intersect MSA28, results in the Stacpoole North target being deeper and further into the dyke, than that originally tested by MSA27 and MSA28. This means that the target may now be more accessible than previously thought, via Level 3 of the Morning Star shaft.

Page 2 of 11

ASX Release

Table 1. Drill Hole and Significant Intersection.

HOLE ID Sample ID From To Interval Grade (g/t) Au Comment MSA29 A7582 40.75 40.95 0.20 55.57 Vis. Au Observed MSA29 A7583 40.95 41.50 0.55 1.43 40.75 - 47.10m combined to 6.35m @ 4.33g/t Au. including 40.75 - 42.80m 2.05m @ 10.11g/t Au MSA29 A7584 41.50 42.00 0.50 1.94 MSA29 A7585 42.00 42.50 0.50 2.08 MSA29 A7586 42.50 42.80 0.30 22.73 MSA29 A7587 42.80 43.50 0.70 1.53 MSA29 A7588 43.50 44.00 0.50 1.49 MSA29 A7589 44.00 44.50 0.50 2.20 MSA29 A7590 44.50 45.00 0.50 1.53 MSA29 A7592 45.00 45.70 0.70 1.31 MSA29 A7593 45.70 46.25 0.55 1.49 MSA29 A7594 46.25 46.70 0.45 1.57 MSA29 A7595 46.70 47.10 0.40 1.55

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations.

Hole_ID MineGri d East MineGrid North RL (m) Dip Dir (MineGrid) EOH (m) Status MSA27 8099.51 13086.15 688.43 -18.5 304.5 67.60 Completed - No Significant Assays MSA28 8099.18 13087.16 688.08 -19.0 317.0 73.90 Completed - No Significant Assays MSA29 8099.71 13086.19 688.04 -27.0 309.0 86.10 Completed - Part Assays Pending MSA30 8099.96 13085.91 687.86 -38.0 306.0 42.40 Completed - Assays pending MSA31 8100.66 13085.34 687.98 -58.0 302.0 44.80 Completed - Assays pending MSA32* 8101.0* 13085.0* 688.2* -48.0* 005.0 27.0 Completed - Assays pending

*Coordinates are from drill design. Not yet surveyed.

Figure 1: Plan Showing Location of Drilling Results and Stacpoole North Structure.

Figure 2: Cross section Along Line of MSA29 through Stacpoole North Structure.

Page 4 of 11

ASX Release

About AuStar Gold Limited:

AuStar Gold is focused on building a valuable minerals inventory to generate sustainable economic production from its portfolio of advanced high-grade gold projects - with significant infrastructure including processing plant, a strategic tenement footprint, and prospectively-well positioned for near-term mining.

In addition, AuStar Gold intends to develop its adjoining tenements in the Walhalla to Jamieson gold district (particularly the prolific Woods Point Dyke Swarm) into low cost high grade gold production projects

For Further Information:

Tom de Vries

Chief Executive Officer AuStar Gold Limitedinfo@austargold.com

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration activities and exploration results is based geological information compiled by Mr Peter de Vries, (BAppSc) a consulting geologist, on behalf of AuStar Gold Limited. Mr de Vries is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAIMM) and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and is a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code), having more than five years' experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit described in this report, and to the activity for which he is accepting responsibility. Mr de Vries consents to the publishing of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 5 of 11

ASX Release