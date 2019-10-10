MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > AustChina Holdings Limited AUH AU000000AUH6 AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED (AUH) Add to my list End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09 0.005 AUD --.--% Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news AustChina : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 0 10/10/2019 | 10:06pm EDT Send by mail :

AustChina Holdings Limited ACN 075 877 075 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement Annual General Meeting to be held at Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers, Level 35, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 11.00 am AEST This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to how you should vote, you should seek advice from your accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay. Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AustChina Holdings Limited ACN 075 877 075 (Company) will be held at Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers, Level 35, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 on 20 November 2019 at 11.00 am AEST, for the purpose of transacting the following business referred to in this Notice. An Explanatory Statement provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS Receive and Consider the Financial Statements To receive and consider: the Financial Report; the Directors' Report; and the Auditor's Report, of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That the Remuneration Report within the Directors' Report of the Company's 2019 Annual Report be adopted." Please note that the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its Directors. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Daniel Chan as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Daniel Chan, who retires by rotation and who offers himself for election, be re-elected a Director." Resolution 3 - Election of Mr William Ko as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr William Ko, who retires in accordance with the Company's Constitution and who offers himself for election, be elected a Director." Resolution 4 - Election of Mr Andrew Macintosh as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Andrew Macintosh, who retires in accordance with the Company's Constitution and who offers himself for election, be elected a Director." Resolution 5 - Ratification of prior issue of shares To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the issue of 277,105,649 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to sophisticated investor Icon Venture Group Limited, for the purpose and otherwise on the terms described in the Explanatory Notes, be ratified." 1 Resolution 6 - Approval of 10% Placement Facility To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of the issue) (10% Placement Facility) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Statement." Resolution 7 - Spill Resolution Note: this Resolution will only be considered and voted on if the outcome of Resolution 1 of this Notice of Meeting is such that at least 25% of the votes cast are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report. See Resolution 7 of the Explanatory Statement for further details. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to and conditional on at least 25% of the votes cast on the resolution proposed as Resolution 1 (Remuneration Report) being cast against the adoption of the Remuneration Report: an extraordinary general meeting of the Company ("Spill Meeting") be held within 90 days after the passing of this resolution; all of the Directors of the Company in office at the time when the Board resolution to make the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 was passed, and who remain Directors at the time of the Spill Meeting, cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Spill meeting; and resolutions to appoint persons to offices that will be vacated immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting be put to the vote of shareholders at the Spill Meeting." VOTING EXCLUSIONS: Resolution 1: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 1 by or on behalf of "Key Management Personnel" (as defined in the Accounting Standards as published by the Australian Accounting Standards Board) and their "closely related parties". Key Management Personnel (KMP) are the Company's Directors and Executives identified in the Company's Remuneration Report. A closely related party of a KMP means a spouse or child of the KMP, a child of the KMP's spouse, a dependant of the KMP or the KMP's spouse and anyone else who is one of the KMP's family and may be expected to influence the KMP, or be influenced by the KMP, in the KMP's dealings with the Company or a company the KMP controls (Closely Related Party). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: (a) the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; or (b) the voter is the Chairman and the appointment of the Chairman expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. Resolution 5 The Company in accordance with Rules 7.4 and 14.11, disregard any votes cast on Resolution 5 by or on behalf of Icon Venture Group Limited and any of its associates, unless it is cast: by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 2 Resolution 6 The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 6 by any person who may participate in the 10% Placement Facility and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a Shareholder, if the resolution is passed, and any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 7 The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 7 by a KMP of the Company or a Closely Related Party of such a KMP unless: the person votes as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the person is to vote on Resolution 7; or the person is the Chair and votes as a proxy appointed by writing that authorises the Chair to vote on Resolution 7 even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of the KMP of the Company. NOTES These notes form part of the Notice of Meeting. Time and Place of Meeting Notice is given that a General Meeting of members will be held at Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers, Level 35, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 on 20 November 2019 at 11.00 am AEST. Your Vote is Important The business of the General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. Voting Eligibility The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 7 pm AEST on 18 November 2019. Notice to Persons Outside Australia This Explanatory Statement has been prepared in accordance with Australian laws, disclosure requirements and accounting standards. These laws, disclosure requirements and accounting standards may be different to those in other countries. The distribution of this Explanatory Statement may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this Explanatory Statement should inform themselves of, and observe, any such restrictions. ASIC and ASX involvement Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their officers take any responsibility for the contents of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement. 3 PROXY AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS Voting in Person 1. To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above. Voting by proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that: each member has a right to appoint a proxy; the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Certain categories of persons (including Directors and the Chairman) are prohibited from voting on Resolutions relating to the remuneration of Key Management Personnel, including as a proxy, in some circumstances. If you are appointing a proxy, to ensure that your vote counts, please read the instructions on the Proxy Form carefully. The details of the Resolutions contained in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice should be read together with, and form part of, this Notice. On a poll, ordinary Shareholders have one vote for every Share held. A proxy may be either an individual or a body corporate. If you wish to appoint a body corporate as your proxy, you must specify on the Proxy Form: the full name of the body corporate appointed as proxy; and the full name or title of the individual representative of the body corporate to attend the Meeting. Proxy appointments in favour of the Chairman, the secretary or any Director that do not contain a direction on how to vote will be voted by the Chairman in favour of each of the Resolutions proposed in this Notice. You should note that if you appoint the Chairman as your proxy, or the Chairman is appointed your proxy by default, you will be taken to authorise the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Key Management Personnel and their Closely Related Parties will not be able to vote your proxy in favour of Resolution 1 unless you direct them how to vote. This does not apply to the Chairman, who is able to vote undirected proxies. If you intend to appoint a member of the Key Management Personnel as your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote on Resolution 1 by marking either "For", "Against" or "Abstain" on the Proxy Form. Proxy Forms must be signed by a Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney or, if a corporation, executed under seal or in accordance with section 127 of the Corporations Act, or signed by an authorised officer or agent. A Proxy Form is attached. If required, it should be completed, signed (and if the appointment is signed by the appointer's attorney, the original authority under which the appointment was signed or a certified copy of the authority). Proxy forms must be returned in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form. 