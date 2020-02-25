Log in
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA

(AUSS)
Austevoll Seafood : Financial report Q4 2019 and preliminary figures for 2019

02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST
Financial report Q4 2019 and preliminary figures for 2019
Group operating revenue in Q4 2019 totalled NOK 5,931 million, compared with NOK 5,765 million in Q4 2018. Group EBIDTA in Q4 2019 totalled NOK 997 million compared with NOK 1,216 million in Q4 2018. Lower harvest volumes for Atlantic salmon and trout, and substantially lower catch volumes in Peru, are the most significant reasons behind the lower earnings when compared with the same period last year. EBIT before fair value adjustment related to biological assets in Q4 2019 was NOK 652 million (Q4 2018: NOK 955 million). Value adjustment related to biological assets was positive in Q4 2019, amounting to NOK 246 million. Value adjustment for the corresponding quarter in 2018 was negative at NOK 741 million. EBIT after fair value adjustment related to biological assets in Q4 2019 was NOK 898 million (Q4 2018: NOK 214 million). Income from associates totalled NOK 173 million in the quarter (Q4 2018: NOK 151 million). Value adjustment related to biological assets was positive and amounted to NOK 43 million in the quarter. The corresponding value adjustment for Q4 2018 was NOK 20 million. The largest associates are Norskott Havbruk AS and Pelagia Holding AS (Pelagia). The Group's associates have generated good results over time, are significant enterprises in their segments and represent substantial values for Austevoll Seafood ASA. The Group's net interest expense in Q4 2019 totalled NOK 102 million (Q4 2018: NOK 56 million). Profit before tax and fair value adjustment related to biological assets for Q4 2019 amounted to NOK 715 million, compared with NOK 968 million in Q4 2018. The Group reported a profit before tax in the quarter of NOK 1,003 million (Q4 2018: NOK 247 million). The profit figure after tax was NOK 802 million (Q4 2018: NOK 356 million). The Group implemented accounting standard IFRS 16 regarding leases with effect from 1 January 2019. The profit/loss figures are therefore not directly comparable to the corresponding figures from previous periods. See note 1 for a more detailed description of the accounting impact of implementation of IFRS 16 in 2019. For further information please see attached report and presentation. Questions and comments may be addressed to the company's CEO, Arne Møgster, or to the CFO, Britt Kathrine Drivenes. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

Disclaimer

Austevoll Seafood ASA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:11 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 23 743 M
EBIT 2019 2 946 M
Net income 2019 1 202 M
Debt 2019 4 152 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 17 771 M
Chart AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA
Duration : Period :
Austevoll Seafood ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 119,83  NOK
Last Close Price 88,05  NOK
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne Møgster Chief Executive Officer
Helge Singelstad Chairman
Britt Kathrine Drivenes CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Oddvar Skjegstad Deputy Chairman
Helge Arvid Møgster Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA2.72%1 904
MOWI ASA-1.53%12 523
SALMAR ASA8.41%5 928
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.0.55%4 147
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP6.28%3 977
THAI UNION GROUP PCL--.--%2 403
