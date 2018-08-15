Austevoll Seafood : Invitation to presentation of 2nd quarter 2018 results

Invitation to presentation of 2nd quarter 2018 results

15 Aug 2018

Invitation to presentation of Q2 2018 results

Austevoll Seafood ASA will announce the financial results for the second quarter of 2018 at 'Hordaland på Børs' on Wednesday 22 August 2018 at 11:00 at Scandic Flesland Airport, Lønningsvegen 9, 5258 Blomsterdalen.

The company will be represented by the CEO Arne Møgster and CFO Britt Kathrine Drivenes.

The presentation will also be available on Norwegian web cast at 11:00 a.m. and English web cast from 01:00 p.m. on www.auss.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

Invitasjon til presentasjon av resultat for 2. kvartal 2018

Austevoll Seafood ASA presenterer resultat for 2. kvartal 2018 i forbindelse med

arrangementet 'Hordaland på Børs' onsdag 22. august 2018 klokken 11:00 på Scandic Flesland Airport,

Lønningsvegen 9, 5258 Blomsterdalen.

Fra selskapet møter adm. direktør Arne Møgster og finansdirektør Britt Kathrine Drivenes.

Presentasjonen vil også kunne følges på norsk web cast på www.auss.no fra klokken 11:00 og engelsk web cast fra klokken 13:00.

Vi ønsker velkommen.

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

