Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austpac Resources N. L.    APG   AU000000APG8

AUSTPAC RESOURCES N. L.

(APG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Austpac Resources N L : Shareholder Update – 26 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

AUSTPAC RESOURCES N.L.

ACN 002 264 057

Level 5

37 Pitt Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 GPO Box 5297 SYDNEY NSW 2001

Telephone: (+61 2) 9252 2599

Facsimile: (+61 2) 9252 8299

Email: apgtio2@ozemail.com.au www.austpacresources.com

26 July 2019

SHAREHOLDER UPDATE - ZIRP TESTWORK PROGRAM

PROGRESSES AT THE NEWCASTLE PLANT

  • Executives from Tangshan Yanshan Iron & Steel of China visited Australia during the past week for discussions and visited Newcastle to observe progress at the plant.
  • The improved plenum is installed and further enhancements to the EVAP unit are underway
  • Installation of the upgraded dual-duty fluid bed roaster for Stages 1 and 2 is complete.
  • Further modifications to the plant will be completed in the coming weeks
  • Commissioning of the EVAP unit to commence in August

Executives from the Tangshan Yanshan Iron & Steel Company (the sole owner of YanGang (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, Austpac's largest shareholder) visited Australia during the past week to discuss the ZIRP technology and the positive progress being made with the testwork program. A one-day visit was also made to Newcastle to view progress at the plant.

Austpac's Zinc Iron Recovery Process (ZIRP) is a four-stage process. The first three stages are proven, and the current testwork will prove the fourth process stage; melting FBPR pellets in an electric induction furnace (the EIF stage) to produce samples of pig iron and zinc oxide for market evaluation. To do so, it is necessary to process dust and SPL to produce sufficient FBPR pellets for melting tests at a commercial foundry.

Along with the Austpac team, Compass Engineering Solutions designed and fabricated the enhanced plenum and other modifications to improve the efficiency of the EVAP unit. Compass also upgraded an existing fluid bed roaster which will operate in campaigns during the PYRO and FBPR stages to produce pre-reduced pellets iron/zinc oxide pellets.

The Four-Stage ZIRP Process for Recycling Zinc-Contaminated

Furnace Dust

The completion of the testwork program will lead to the commercialisation of ZIRP technology in Australia and the steel industry worldwide.

APG (2019-07-26) - Shareholder Update.docx

As illustrated in the photos below, installation of the equipment is on schedule. The EVAP unit will be ready for commissioning and production of the pellets will commence in August. Installation of the fluid bed roaster and ancillary equipment will continue so it will be ready for commissioning once the EVAP production run is finished.

The upgraded EVAP plenum pre-installation

Installing the upper body of enhanced FB Roaster

Lower body of the upgraded FB Roaster prior to

FB plenum installation

Terry Cuthbertson

Chairman

APG (2019-07-26) - Shareholder Update.docx

Installation of the hoppers for

pellets and coal which is fed into the FB Roaster via double-dump valves

Disclaimer

Austpac Resources NL published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 01:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTPAC RESOURCES N. L.
09:40pAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – 26 July 2019
PU
07/04AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – 4 July 2019
PU
2018AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : 2018 Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Letter to Shareholder..
PU
2018AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Updated – 8 May 2018
PU
2018AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : arranges a $1 million investment – 11 January 2018
PU
2017AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – Nhill drilling results &ndash..
PU
2017AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – Newcastle Zinc and Iron Recov..
PU
2017AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – Newcastle Zinc and Iron Recov..
PU
2017Austpac Resources N. L. Shareholder Update - Newcastle Zinc and Iron Recover..
AW
2017AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Appointment of Mr Colin Iles as a Director of Austpac Re..
PU
More news
Chart AUSTPAC RESOURCES N. L.
Duration : Period :
Austpac Resources N. L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Cuthbertson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John David Winter General Manager-Technology Development
Colin Iles Non-Executive Director
Nicholas John Gaston Secretary
Michael J. Smith General Manager-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTPAC RESOURCES N. L.-50.00%2
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.19%2 027
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD24.81%1 313
AUSDRILL LIMITED65.55%950
FAMUR SA-14.26%696
BAUER AG85.86%431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group