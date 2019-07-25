Austpac Resources N L : Shareholder Update – 26 July 2019

Austpac's Zinc Iron Recovery Process (ZIRP) is a four-stage process. The first three stages are proven, and the current testwork will prove the fourth process stage; melting FBPR pellets in an electric induction furnace (the EIF stage) to produce samples of pig iron and zinc oxide for market evaluation. To do so, it is necessary to process dust and SPL to produce sufficient FBPR pellets for melting tests at a commercial foundry.

Along with the Austpac team, Compass Engineering Solutions designed and fabricated the enhanced plenum and other modifications to improve the efficiency of the EVAP unit. Compass also upgraded an existing fluid bed roaster which will operate in campaigns during the PYRO and FBPR stages to produce pre-reduced pellets iron/zinc oxide pellets.