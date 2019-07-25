Austpac Resources N L : Shareholder Update – 26 July 2019

AUSTPAC RESOURCES N.L.
26 July 2019
SHAREHOLDER UPDATE - ZIRP TESTWORK PROGRAM
PROGRESSES AT THE NEWCASTLE PLANT
-
Executives from Tangshan Yanshan Iron & Steel of China visited Australia during the past week for discussions and visited Newcastle to observe progress at the plant.
-
The improved plenum is installed and further enhancements to the EVAP unit are underway
-
Installation of the upgraded dual-duty fluid bed roaster for Stages 1 and 2 is complete.
-
Further modifications to the plant will be completed in the coming weeks
-
Commissioning of the EVAP unit to commence in August
Executives from the Tangshan Yanshan Iron & Steel Company (the sole owner of YanGang (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, Austpac's largest shareholder) visited Australia during the past week to discuss the ZIRP technology and the positive progress being made with the testwork program. A one-day visit was also made to Newcastle to view progress at the plant.
Austpac's Zinc Iron Recovery Process (ZIRP) is a four-stage process. The first three stages are proven, and the current testwork will prove the fourth process stage; melting FBPR pellets in an electric induction furnace (the EIF stage) to produce samples of pig iron and zinc oxide for market evaluation. To do so, it is necessary to process dust and SPL to produce sufficient FBPR pellets for melting tests at a commercial foundry.
Along with the Austpac team, Compass Engineering Solutions designed and fabricated the enhanced plenum and other modifications to improve the efficiency of the EVAP unit. Compass also upgraded an existing fluid bed roaster which will operate in campaigns during the PYRO and FBPR stages to produce pre-reduced pellets iron/zinc oxide pellets.
The Four-Stage ZIRP Process for Recycling Zinc-Contaminated
Furnace Dust