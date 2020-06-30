Log in
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED

(AGD)
Austral Gold Announces Declaration of Dividend of A$0.009 per Share

06/30/2020

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the declaration of an unfranked cash dividend of A$0.009 per share or approximately US$3.5 million. The dividend will be payable on 24 July 2020 to all eligible shareholders as at the record date of 10 July 2020.

The funds used to pay the dividend were obtained from cash generated from operations at the Company's Guanaco/Amancaya mines. There are no immediate plans to pay any further dividends.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco/Amancaya project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The company also holds the Casposo Mine (San Juan, Argentina), a ~26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine (Nevada, USA) and an attractive portfolio of exploration projects including the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina (100% interest) and the San Guillermo and Reprado projects near Amancaya (100% interest). With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna 
Chief Financial Officer
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+54 (11) 4323 7558 

David Hwang
Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 (2) 9698 5414

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. A forward-looking statement in this news release is the payment of a cash dividend of A$0.009 per share or approximately US$3.5 million on 24 July 2020 to shareholders of record as of 10 July 2020. This forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, business integration risks; uncertainty of production, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets especially in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral reserves and resource estimates, Austral's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management, potential labour unrest, reclamation and closure requirements for mineral properties; unpredictable risks and hazards related to the development and operation of a mine or mineral property that are beyond the Company's control, the availability of capital to fund all of the Company's projects and other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on the ASX and on SEDAR. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58867


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 102 M - -
Net income 2019 5,23 M - -
Net Debt 2019 7,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 51,9 M 51,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,60%
Chart AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austral Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stabro Kasaneva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Rodrigo Ramirez Vice President-Operations
Jose Bordogna Chief Financial Officer
Robert Trzebski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED50.00%52
RIO TINTO PLC0.78%94 040
BHP GROUP-9.10%71 378
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.17%28 235
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.87%17 806
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC33.01%9 200
