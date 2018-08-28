Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austral Gold Limited    AGD   AU000000AGD4

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED (AGD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austral Gold Announces Filing of 2018 Half Year Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:35am CEST

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its half year report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018. The report is available at http://www.asx.com.au, www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.australgold.com.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of Austral Gold Limited:

"Stabro Kasaneva" CEO

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial Officer
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+54 (11) 4323 7558

Andrew Bursill
Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 (2) 9299 9960


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
04:35aAustral Gold Announces Filing of 2018 Half Year Report
NE
04:31aAUSTRAL GOLD : Announces Filing of 2018 Half Year Report
AQ
07/31Austral Gold Reports Q2 2018 Results
NE
07/31AUSTRAL GOLD : Reports Q2 2018 Results
AQ
05/30AUSTRAL GOLD : 30 May 2018 - Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/29AUSTRAL GOLD : 29 May 2018 - Chairman's AGM Address to Shareholders
PU
05/09AUSTRAL GOLD : Amended Q1 2018 Report
NE
04/30Austral Gold Reports Q1 2018 Results
NE
04/26Austral Gold Limited Annual General Meeting
NE
04/23Austral Gold Files Amended Annual Report
NE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Storm In A Teacup 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Launching The Golden Dog Wurst Award 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Another Resource Estimate Post-Mortem 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Streamer Talk 
Chart AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austral Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stabro Kasaneva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Juan Andrés Morel Fuenzalida Chief Operating Officer
Jose Bordogna Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Ramirez Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED-50.67%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.11%120 961
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.62%120 961
RIO TINTO-5.66%83 052
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.12%83 052
ANGLO AMERICAN1.65%27 641
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.