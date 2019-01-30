Log in
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
Austral Gold Announces Filing of Q4 2018 Quarterly Activity Report

01/30/2019

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its December 2018 Quarterly Activity Report. The Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of Austral Gold Limited:

"Stabro Kasaneva" CEO

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial Officer
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+54 (11) 4323 7558

Andrew Bursill
Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 (2) 8098 1161

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42569


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Stabro Kasaneva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Juan Andrés Morel Fuenzalida Chief Operating Officer
Jose Bordogna Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Ramirez Vice President-Technical Services
