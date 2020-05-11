Austral Gold Announces Miners Strike at Guanaco/Amancaya

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") announces that workers of Union No. 1 and No. 2 at Austral Gold's Chilean Guanaco/Amancaya mines went on strike on Monday as the previous seven days of mediation talks failed to reach an agreement on the new collective labour agreement covering the next three years, including the amount for a one-time cash payment for each unionized employee known as the end-of-conflict bonus. Both Unions represent 261 employees out of the 370 unionised employees at the mines.

The Company's compensation proposal was filed with the Chilean Government Labour Authorities last week as part of the formal process. The two Unions at the Guanaco/Amancaya mines did not accept the Company's proposal and decided to walk off the job on Monday.

The Guanaco/Amancaya mines currently has three Unions. As announced in the March 2020 quarterly report, the remaining Union representing the mines supervisors accepted the Company's proposal during the quarter.

Austral Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva said: "We and the Union's representatives are making our best efforts to reach an agreement soon. We believe that the Company's proposal is fair and in line with our size and current financial situation. During the strike, all activities will be temporarily suspended except those essential activities regarding security and environment."

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco/Amancaya project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The company also holds the Casposo Mine (San Juan, Argentina), a ~26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine (Nevada, USA) and an attractive portfolio of exploration projects including the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina (100% interest) and the San Guillermo and Reprado projects near Amancaya (100% interest). With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

