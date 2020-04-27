Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Austral Gold Limited    AGD   AU000000AGD4

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED

(AGD)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Austral Gold Limited Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:40pm EDT

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral")  is pleased to advise that the following documents were dispatched to shareholders today for its Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 27 May 2020 at 8:00am AEST in Sydney Australia:

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting

  • Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the ASX (if applicable)

  • Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the TSX.V (if applicable)

  • Annual Report (to those shareholders who have requested it)

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and the two sample Proxy Forms will be available at http://www.asx.com.au, on the Company's website at www.australgold.com and will be filed on Sedar under the company's profile.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and in Argentina. Austral's flagship Guanaco/Amancaya project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. Austral also holds the Casposo Mine (San Juan, Argentina), a ~23.62% interest in the Rawhide Mine (Nevada, USA) and an attractive portfolio of exploration projects including the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina (100% interest) and the San Guillermo and Reprado projects near Amancaya, Chile (100% interest). With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD). For more information, please consult Austral's website www.australgold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial Officer
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+54 (11) 4323 7558

David Hwang
Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 (2) 9698 5414

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54992


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
08:40pAustral Gold Limited Annual General Meeting
NE
04/09Austral Gold Comments on Impact of Covid-19 and Reports Q1 2020 Production
NE
04/01Austral Gold Announces Acquisition of New Dimension Resources' Sierra Blanca ..
NE
04/01AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED : - Austral Gold Announces Acquisition of New Dimension Res..
AQ
03/06AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED : - Austral Gold Announces Filing of Annual Report for the ..
AQ
03/05Austral Gold Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 3..
NE
02/27Austral Gold Announces Filing of Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the..
NE
01/30Austral Gold Announces Filing of Q4 2019 Quarterly Activity Report
NE
01/30AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED : - Austral Gold Announces Drilling Results at Sierra Inesp..
AQ
01/30Austral Gold Announces Drilling Results at Sierra Inesperada, Chile
NE
More news
Chart AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austral Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stabro Kasaneva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Rodrigo Ramirez Vice President-Operations
Jose Bordogna Chief Financial Officer
Robert Trzebski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED0.00%59
BHP GROUP0.39%90 818
RIO TINTO PLC-16.72%78 204
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-35.67%21 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.48%14 799
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC40.04%9 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group