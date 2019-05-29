Results of Austral Gold 2019 Annual General Meeting

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.
We advise that:
(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:
|Res
No.
|Resolution
|For
|Open
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|8,363,518
|15,390
|1,849,545
|418,571,473
|2
|Re-Election of Director - Mr Benjamin Jarvis
|428,512,320
|15,390
|217,806
| 19,216
|3
|Re-Election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain
|428,482,934
|15,390
|248,603
|52,999
|4
|Re-Election of Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril
|428,471,515
|15,390
|258,893
|54,128
|5
|Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski
|428,470,950
|15,390
|260,587
|52,999
|6
|Re-Election of Director - Mr Saul Zang
|428,474,372
|15,390
|256,036
|54,128
|7
|Re-Election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert
|428,494,137
|15,390
|236,271
|54,128
|8
|Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities.
|426,765,382
|15,390
|1,992,989
|26,165
|9
|Approval of Adoption of New Constitution
|428,474,854
|15,390
|250,524
|59,158
(b) The following ordinary resolutions were passed on a show of hands:
Resolution 1 - Adoption of the 2018 Remuneration Report. For the record, the show of hands and proxy position were in excess of 75% in favour of Resolution 1.
Resolution 2 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Benjamin Jarvis.
Resolution 3 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain.
Resolution 4 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril.
Resolution 5 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski.
Resolution 6 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Saul Zang.
Resolution 7 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert.
(c) The following special resolutions were passed on a show of hands: Resolution 8 - Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities and Resolution 9 - Adoption of New Constitution. For the record, the show of hands and proxy position were in excess of 75% in favour of Resolution 8 and Resolution 9.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Amancaya/Guanaco project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For additional information please contact:
Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+54 (11) 4323 7558
Andrew Bursill
Officer Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 (2) 9698 5414
