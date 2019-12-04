ANZ Expects to Meet New Zealand's Capital Requirements Without Additional Raising

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) said it won't need to raise additional capital to meet about 3 billion Australian dollars (US$2.1 billion) in additional capital under stricter standards imposed in New Zealand to ward against future crises.

The increase in Tier 1 capital includes a A$1 billion management buffer, and is net of about 1.5 billion New Zealand dollars (US$979.4 million) in profits that ANZ's New Zealand banking business has retained this year, in anticipation of the higher capital settings, the bank said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier today said that the country's banks will need about NZ$24 billion (US$15.65 billion) in extra capital to meet the new rules that will be implemented over seven years.

Banking in New Zealand is dominated by Australia's four largest banks, led by ANZ and peers Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking and National Australia Bank.

The overall A$4.5 billion capital impost is lower than what ANZ had previously anticipated, and the transition period to July 2027 is longer than the banks had been bracing for.

The capital requirement is significant, but the finalization of the new rules provides certainty needed to prepare the bank for the future, ANZ Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said.

"We have been planning for these changes since the original consultation. Given the extended transition period and our strong capital position, we are confident we can meet the higher requirements without the need to raise additional capital," he said.

ANZ's closely-watched Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.4% at the end of September, which it said was about A$3.5 billion above a 10.5% minimum under rules set by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority that kick in from January.

