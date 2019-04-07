Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
My previous session
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/05
25.95 AUD   -1.18%
09:53pANZ JOB ADS : No signs of recovery
PU
04/05ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gains On Renewed Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
04/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Confidence back above its long-run average
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANZ job ads: No signs of recovery

0
04/07/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

ANZ's head of Australian Economics, David Plank, commented:

'Job ads are not showing any signs of reversing the weakness seen for some time. The signal coming from ANZ Job Ads is in complete contrast to that coming from job vacancies, which continue to reach record highs. We think the divergence may reflect changes in the way firms search for employees, with more possibly directing job seekers to their own websites rather than advertising broadly for every position. If this is the case, then the divergence reflects a structural shift in ANZ Job Ads rather than signalling a weaker job market. Recent strength in business conditions and job vacancies suggest that the labour market will remain resilient despite weaker job ads.'

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 01:52:05 UTC
