Aussie Banks Face Rising Risk as Deferral Deadline Looms

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Australia's banks extended a helping hand to borrowers by allowing deferrals of home-loan repayments during the coronavirus crisis. Now, investors are worrying over what happens when October rolls around and the support measure is withdrawn.

Central to the debate is whether household balance sheets will be strong to enable people to begin paying off their mortgages again, given dire forecasts for a jump in unemployment and the slow pace of recovery expected for industries such as aviation.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has already signaled more assistance could be needed. ANZ Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said late last month that a reasonable number of home-loan customers who have deferred more than 104,000 mortgage accounts during the pandemic would need help beyond October.

"Some will require further assistance, perhaps an extension of the deferral, perhaps partial repayments...perhaps even some sort of hardship or a lower rate," Mr. Elliott said.

UBS banking analyst Jonathan Mott says the big test for lenders will come in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We think this is likely to be the period of greatest risk for the banks and is a significant overhang on a sustained rally," Mr. Mott said this month.

A total of 703,000 loans worth 211 billion Australian dollars (US$135.3 billion) have been deferred since banks offered relief measures to hard-hit customers, according to the Australian Banking Association. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest lender, said Wednesday it had received deferral requests on around 240,000 loans, including 144,000 home loans, by the end of April.

UBS estimates almost half of Australian workers are receiving wage subsidies, with 10% of mortgages and 15% of debt held by small and medium-sized companies deferred.

Major banks plan three-month check-ins with customers who have deferred loans as part of an agreement with Australia's prudential regulator. Those meetings will assist with gauging ongoing stress levels, they say.

Westpac Chief Executive Peter King said this month that he was hopeful the bank would then get a line of sight after three months as to where customers who had deferred over 105,000 mortgages were at.

However, National Australia Bank Ltd. Chief Risk Officer Shaun Dooley said the industry may not know until October whether households are able to restart payments.

Anna Bligh, chief executive of the Australian Banking Association, said it's likely that "many thousands of people" won't have a job by October or will be underemployed. So, discuessions between banks and regulators were underway on how to assist those people who cannot start paying off their loans again.

What could be offered to borrowers isn't yet clear.

One option is to allow customers to only pay off the interest on their loans, said KPMG Partner Hessel Verbeek. Lenders could also reduce minimum monthly payments, waive payment penalties to consider lengthening the loan repayment period, he said.

Macquarie expects the government to start applying pressure on banks to offer customers further subsidies since it had given lenders access to a cheap funding facility.

"While interest forbearance measures are speculative at this point, we see it as a growing risk which could cost banks over A$500 million of forgone revenues," Macquarie said.

Bank capital is also at risk if deferral periods are extended, Deloitte Australia Partner Steven Cunico said.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority currently allows banks not to treat the deferral period as arrears, but there's no certainty that this will continue after October, Mr. Cunico said.

ANZ's Mr. Elliott has addressed the potential for a capital hit.

"Now at the moment, without any further changes from APRA, if some of those customers are not able to meet their repayments then the normal credit cycle will follow," he said. "What I mean by that is they will go into past-due, and therefore that will have consequences for the bank in terms of the amount of capital for the bank...in terms of the amount of capital we hold against them etc."

What is clear, though, is that banks have an operational headache ahead.

"We'll have over 100,000 people all at that conversion rate time all within a week or so of each other, and across the industry, so multiply that by four to five times," Mr. Elliott said. "Operationally it will be difficult."

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com