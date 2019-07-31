Australia Banks' Compensation for Poor Financial Advice Tops A$100 Million So Far

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia's biggest banks and financial-services provider have paid out more than 100 million Australian dollars (US$68.5 million) to compensate customers hurt by poor financial advice, the country's companies regulator said Thursday.

Under remediation programs launched after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission launched a review of advice in 2015, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU), Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and AMP had by the end of June paid out a combined A$119.7 million to thousands of customers.

The volume of compensation ranges from A$9.3 million paid by Commonwealth Bank to about 850 customers to A$32.4 million that NAB has handed to more than 1,000 customers, according to data compiled by the regulator.

ASIC said it expects further compensation will be paid as institutions continue to work through reviews and remediation programs to identify noncompliant financial advice between the start of 2009 and mid-2015.

The payments are on top of the about A$350 million that the five companies, plus Macquarie Group, had paid collectively by early this year to customers who were charged fees for financial advice that wasn't provided. The six financial companies had made provisions totaling more than A$800 million for potential compensation, a level expected to rise as reviews of fees continue.

