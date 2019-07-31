Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia Banks' Compensation for Poor Financial Advice Tops A$100 Million So Far

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia's biggest banks and financial-services provider have paid out more than 100 million Australian dollars (US$68.5 million) to compensate customers hurt by poor financial advice, the country's companies regulator said Thursday.

Under remediation programs launched after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission launched a review of advice in 2015, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU), Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and AMP had by the end of June paid out a combined A$119.7 million to thousands of customers.

The volume of compensation ranges from A$9.3 million paid by Commonwealth Bank to about 850 customers to A$32.4 million that NAB has handed to more than 1,000 customers, according to data compiled by the regulator.

ASIC said it expects further compensation will be paid as institutions continue to work through reviews and remediation programs to identify noncompliant financial advice between the start of 2009 and mid-2015.

The payments are on top of the about A$350 million that the five companies, plus Macquarie Group, had paid collectively by early this year to customers who were charged fees for financial advice that wasn't provided. The six financial companies had made provisions totaling more than A$800 million for potential compensation, a level expected to rise as reviews of fees continue.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -2.19% 1.79 End-of-day quote.-25.31%
AMP LTD End-of-day quote.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.32% 27.91 End-of-day quote.14.47%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.32% 82.3 End-of-day quote.15.21%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-ADR 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD -0.18% 128.79 End-of-day quote.18.75%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.49% 28.51 End-of-day quote.19.03%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -1.21% 28.65 End-of-day quote.15.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
10:20pAustralia Banks' Compensation for Poor Financial Advice Tops A$100 Million So..
DJ
07/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Tax refunds boost confidence
PU
07/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Risk Weight Floors for New Zealand Mortgage ..
PU
07/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASX Cleansing Notice Wholesale Subordinated ..
PU
07/25AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Sued by Regulator Over Payment Fees
DJ
07/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil proceedings on periodical payment..
PU
07/23Australia's bank watchdog raps Macquarie, HSBC, Rabobank for liquidity breach
RE
07/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Vishnu Shahaney appointed Head of South East..
PU
07/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence lifts a touch
PU
07/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 283 M
EBIT 2019 10 551 M
Net income 2019 6 697 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 78 475 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,41  AUD
Last Close Price 27,91  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,70%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.47%54 079
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.28%180 071
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 691
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.02%50 571
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.62%49 781
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group