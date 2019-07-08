Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australia's financial-services regulator on Tuesday said it will give the country's big four banks more time to top up their capital buffers in order to avoid sharp increases in bank funding costs.

The country's four largest banks will be required to top up capital buffers by three percentage points of their risk-weighted assets by January 2024, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said. That compares with an earlier proposal of a four-to-five percentage points increase over that same time period.

The regulator will continue to pursue that as a long-term goal and, over the next four years, "will consider the most feasible alternative method of sourcing the remaining one-to-two percentage points," it said in a statement.

The earlier proposal was amended after concerns were raised about a lack of sufficient market capacity to absorb the larger increase and the potential it could excessively increase bank funding costs, the regulator said.

"Having taken into account feedback on market capacity, increasing total capital requirements by three percentage points by 2024--instead of the four to five originally proposed--will be easier for the market to absorb and reduce the risk of unintended market consequences," APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale said in the statement.

Global concerns over the stability of major lenders flared again this week as Deutsche Bank AG pursues a dramatic restructuring that would include 18,000 job cuts and see it retreat to its German banking roots.

The Australian regulator has estimated that the country's four biggest banks--Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia & New Zealand Bank Ltd. (ANZ.AU)--would strengthen their loss-absorbing capacity by a combined 50 billion Australian dollars (US$35 billion) by 2024 under its plan, minimizing risks to bank users and tax payers, should one fail.

ANZ, which earlier this year cautioned future capital returns to shareholders would depend in part on regulatory capital demands, estimated it would increase its total capital by A$12 billion under the new regulatory requirements.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.96% 27.88 End-of-day quote.15.09%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.19% 81.28 End-of-day quote.13.63%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-ADR 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.39% 6.788 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.82% 26.75 End-of-day quote.12.05%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -1.16% 28.02 End-of-day quote.13.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
08:47pAustralia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements -- Up..
DJ
08:03pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APRA responds to loss-absorbing capacity sub..
PU
05:49pAustralia Regulator Sets Plan for Banks to Raise Capital Requirements
DJ
07/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
07/02Australia's top lenders decline to pass on central bank rate cut in full to c..
RE
07/02AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ decreases variable home loan rates
PU
07/01Australian banks oppose regulator's credit checks reform plan
RE
07/01New Zealand Banks Warn of Higher Costs on RBNZ's Capital Plans
DJ
06/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes new Banking Code of Practice
PU
06/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Shareholder Update 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 266 M
EBIT 2019 10 445 M
Net income 2019 6 653 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,06x
Capitalization 78 391 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,1  AUD
Last Close Price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,60%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.09%55 138
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.39%181 852
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 158
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.06%49 266
QNB-2.05%48 919
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About