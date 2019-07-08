Australia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements -- Update

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australia's financial-services regulator on Tuesday said it will give the country's big four banks more time to top up their capital buffers in order to avoid sharp increases in bank funding costs.

The country's four largest banks will be required to top up capital buffers by three percentage points of their risk-weighted assets by January 2024, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said. That compares with an earlier proposal of a four-to-five percentage points increase over that same time period.

The regulator will continue to pursue that as a long-term goal and, over the next four years, "will consider the most feasible alternative method of sourcing the remaining one-to-two percentage points," it said in a statement.

The earlier proposal was amended after concerns were raised about a lack of sufficient market capacity to absorb the larger increase and the potential it could excessively increase bank funding costs, the regulator said.

"Having taken into account feedback on market capacity, increasing total capital requirements by three percentage points by 2024--instead of the four to five originally proposed--will be easier for the market to absorb and reduce the risk of unintended market consequences," APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale said in the statement.

Global concerns over the stability of major lenders flared again this week as Deutsche Bank AG pursues a dramatic restructuring that would include 18,000 job cuts and see it retreat to its German banking roots.

The Australian regulator has estimated that the country's four biggest banks--Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia & New Zealand Bank Ltd. (ANZ.AU)--would strengthen their loss-absorbing capacity by a combined 50 billion Australian dollars (US$35 billion) by 2024 under its plan, minimizing risks to bank users and tax payers, should one fail.

ANZ, which earlier this year cautioned future capital returns to shareholders would depend in part on regulatory capital demands, estimated it would increase its total capital by A$12 billion under the new regulatory requirements.

