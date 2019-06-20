Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : 2019 ESG Briefing

0
06/20/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

ANZ 2019 ESG Investor briefing

-

Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

21 June 2019

A U S T R A L I A & N E W Z E A L A N D B A N K I N G G R O U P L I M I T E D

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE OUR APPROACH

AGENDA

GOVERNANCE - SHAYNE

  • Purpose and priorities
  • Structure and responsibilities
  • ESG committees

ROYAL COMMISSION: 'SPIRIT' AND THE 'LETTER' - ALEXIS

  • Governance
  • First response
  • APRA self-assessment

Q&A

2

BRINGING OUR PURPOSE TO LIFE

CHOICES ABOUT WHO WE SERVE

CHOICES ABOUT HOW WE OPERATE

WHO we bank

HOW we organise ourselves

HOW we bank

HOW we behave

WHAT we care about

HOW we measure & communicate our

progress

WHAT WE CARE ABOUT

Housing

Environmental Sustainability

Financial Wellbeing

Our focus …

Leading to …

Our focus …

Leading to …

Our focus …

Leading to …

Homes to Buy

Home ownership

Energy

Lower carbon

Financial Access

Economic

emissions

participation

Homes to Rent

Housing choice

Water

Water stewardship

Financial Fitness

Financial resilience

Access to Housing

Housing security

Waste

Waste minimization

3

FIVE PRIORITIES

  1. Own up to our failures and fix them
  2. Do a few things, and do them well
  3. Do more with what we have
  4. Get our people ready for a different future
  5. Give customers the tools they need to enhance their financial wellbeing

4

FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES

GUIDING THE WAY WE ARE TRANSFORMING THE BANK AS WELL AS HOW WE DEVELOP OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Spend less

Save regularly

Borrow within your

Build towards

Share what

than you earn

towards your goals

means, allowing

your

you can

some room to move

retirement

1

3

5

7

9

2

4

6

8

Put money

Protect what

Pay your most

Invest in

aside for a

you can't afford

expensive debt

things that

rainy day

to lose

first

grow

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:08:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 221 M
EBIT 2019 10 136 M
Net income 2019 6 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,54
P/E ratio 2020 12,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 81 227 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP17.21%54 472
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.39%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.22%47 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-2.30%47 197
