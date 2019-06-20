Australia and New Zealand Banking : 2019 ESG Briefing

ANZ 2019 ESG Investor briefing
Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack
21 June 2019
A U S T R A L I A & N E W Z E A L A N D B A N K I N G G R O U P L I M I T E D
ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE OUR APPROACH
AGENDA
GOVERNANCE - SHAYNE
Purpose and priorities
Structure and responsibilities
ESG committees
ROYAL COMMISSION: 'SPIRIT' AND THE 'LETTER' - ALEXIS
Governance
First response
APRA self-assessment
Q&A
BRINGING OUR PURPOSE TO LIFE
CHOICES ABOUT WHO WE SERVE
CHOICES ABOUT HOW WE OPERATE
•
WHO we bank
•
HOW we organise ourselves
•
HOW we bank
•
HOW we behave
• WHAT we care about
•
HOW we measure & communicate our
progress
WHAT WE CARE ABOUT
Housing
|
Environmental Sustainability
|
Financial Wellbeing
|
Our focus …
Leading to …
|
Our focus …
Leading to …
|
Our focus …
Leading to …
|
Homes to Buy
Home ownership
|
Energy
Lower carbon
|
Financial Access
Economic
|
emissions
participation
Homes to Rent
Housing choice
|
Water
Water stewardship
|
Financial Fitness
Financial resilience
|
Access to Housing
Housing security
|
Waste
Waste minimization
|
FIVE PRIORITIES
-
Own up to our failures and fix them
-
Do a few things, and do them well
-
Do more with what we have
-
Get our people ready for a different future
-
Give customers the tools they need to enhance their financial wellbeing
FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES
GUIDING THE WAY WE ARE TRANSFORMING THE BANK AS WELL AS HOW WE DEVELOP OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Spend less
Save regularly
Borrow within your
Build towards
Share what
than you earn
towards your goals
means, allowing
your
you can
retirement
1
3
5
7
9
Put money
Protect what
Pay your most
Invest in
aside for a
you can't afford
expensive debt
things that
rainy day
to lose
first
grow
