Australia and New Zealand Banking : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update

2020

HALF YEAR ESG

TARGET UPDATE

Each year we set public environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, many of which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our targets reflect our ESG priorities and our purpose - to help shape a world in which people and communities thrive - and support the delivery of our business strategy.

Progress against our targets is reviewed by the Ethics and Responsible Business Committee quarterly and twice a year by the Board Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance Committee.

We are making good progress against the majority 84% of our targets and are on track to achieve them. Unless In progress, on track otherwise stated, performance is at 31March 2020.1 Note that targets relating to the gambling self-exclusion 16% capability, housing and financial wellbeing programs have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on the business. Off track

Our COVID-19 response

As we continue to focus on our ESG priorities, our most immediate task is to support our stakeholders - customers, employees and the wider community - through the COVID-19 pandemic. We have introduced a number of measures, including: