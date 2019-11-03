Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Annual Report

An ANZ customer for 10 years, Brian has appreciated the bank's support through those times. "During the algae bloom in 2010 I went to ANZ and pleaded relief. We did not know when things would pick up. I am grateful for ANZ sticking with us through that time".

Fast forward to 2019 and Brian's business is once again facing difficulties, this time as a result of the drought impacting much of Australia.

"Oyster farming needs fresh water," says Brian. "Famine on the land means famine in the sea. The oysters have poor growth, it's difficult to maintain their condition and they're harder to sell."

Last year in response to the drought ANZ donated $500,000 to the Financial Counselling Foundation for use by rural counselling agencies working in drought affected communities.