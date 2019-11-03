Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 09:48pm EST

ANZ

2019

CLIMATE-RELATED

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES

Supporting

the transition

Our approach to climate change

We seek to provide investors and other stakeholders with information enabling them to assess the adequacy of our approach to climate change and our ability to manage the associated risks and opportunities.

This is the third year we have reported using the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The TCFD's 2018 Status Report included a review of our disclosures. The report confirmed we had taken up many of their recommendations, however there were some suggestions for improvement. For example, it was suggested we provide information on customers beyond the thermal coal supply chain and risks, particularly physical risks. In response we have provided disclosures on our agribusiness sector in the 'Strategy' section below.

In 2019 we have focused on:

training our people on climate-related risks and opportunities;

engaging with our largest emitting customers on their transition plans; and

feeding the results of our customer engagement into our assessments of individual customers and carbon-intensive portfolios, in particular the energy, transport, buildings and food, beverage and agricultural sectors.

Contents

Our progress in aligning with the TCFD

3

Risk Management

5

Governance

4

Metrics and Targets

8

Strategy

4

Financed Emissions

10

  • ANZ 2019 CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES

Our progress in aligning with the TCFD

TCFD theme Our progress to date

Focus areas - 2020/21

Beyond 2020 vision

Governance Board Risk Committee oversees management of climate-related risks

Board Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance Committee approves climate-related objectives, goals and targets

Ethics and Responsible Business Committee (executive management) oversees our approach to sustainability and reviews climate-related risks

Align with regulatory

An enhanced risk

guidance on climate-related

management framework

risk governance, including

that is responsive

stress testing of selected

to climate change,

portfolios

and meets financial

regulators' requirements

Strategy

ANZ's Climate Change Statement (available on anz.com)

Consider extending

ANZ business strategy

reaffirms support for the Paris Agreement goals and the

scenario analysis to

more closely aligned to a

transition to a net-zero carbon economy

incorporate bushfire, flood

resilient and sustainable

Managing the net-zero carbon transition focuses on an

and other risks relating

economy that supports

orderly and just transition that gives careful consideration

to retail customers

the Paris Agreement

goals and Sustainable

to the impacts on communities

Possible extension of

Participation in a United Nations Environment Programme

emerging environmental

Development Goals

Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) working group on TCFD scenario

and climate-related risks

to other segments of the

analysis that issued recommendations and methods to

home loan portfolio

assess portfolio transition and physical risks

Low carbon products and services within our Institutional

Include climate risk reference

in Agriculture related lending

business focused on climate-related opportunities

guidance documents used

Analysis of flood-related risks for our home loan portfolio

by our front line bankers

in a major regional location of Australia

Test-pilot of socio-economic indicators showing financial

resilience of home loan customers with respect to flood risk

Risk

Climate change risk added to Group and Institutional

Encourage customers to

Integrate assessment

Management

Risk Appetite Statements

develop and disclose their

of climate-related risks

Climate change identified as a Principal Risk and Uncertainty

transition plans in key sectors

into our Group risk

in our UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) Submission

energy, transport, buildings

management framework

and food, beverage and

Guidelines and training provided to over 1,000 of our

Standard discussions

agriculture

with business customers

Institutional bankers on customer transition plan discussions

Customer engagement

include climate-related

Enhanced financial analysis and stronger credit approval

to identify customer or

risks and opportunities

terms applied to agricultural property purchases in regions

sector-specific transition

Assessment of customer

of low average rainfall or measured variability

or physical risks

transition plans part of

New agribusiness customers assessed for financial resilience

standard lending decisions

and understanding of rainfall and climate trends in their

and portfolio analysis

area, and water budgets considered if irrigating

Metrics and

Support 100 of our largest emitting customers1 to establish

Complete transition plan

Monitor industry

targets

or strengthen low carbon transition plans by 2021, with

engagement with high

standards for lending

metrics developed to track their progress

emitting customers and

aligned with the Paris

Exceeded our 5-year $15 billion target to fund and facilitate

consider how to integrate

Agreement goals

low carbon and environmentally sustainable solutions

into customer assessments

Reduce ANZ's

Power Purchase Agreement to increase renewable energy

New 6-year $50 billion

operational emissions

target to fund and facilitate

in line with the

use in our Australian operations

sustainable solutions

decarbonisation

Ongoing emissions reduction targets for ANZ energy

New metrics for measuring

trajectory of the Paris

use aligned with the Paris Agreement goals

impact of our progress on

Agreement goals

environmental sustainability

New target to procure 100%

1. In the energy, transport, buildings and food, beverage and

renewable electricity for

agricultural sectors

ANZ's operations by 2025

3

Governance

Our Board has the highest level of oversight for climate change with responsibilities also allocated to some sub-committees. The Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance (EESG) Committee of the Board meets quarterly and is responsible for reviewing and approving our climate-related objectives and performance, including goals and targets to support action on climate change. The Board Risk Committee has responsibility for the overview of ANZ's management of new and emerging risks, including climate-related risks.

At an executive level, the Ethics and Responsible Business Committee (ERBC) sets our policy as detailed in our Climate

Change Statement. The ERBC provides leadership on our sustainability risks and opportunities, monitoring progress against our targets, including those related to climate change. The ERBC is also responsible for:

guiding which industry sectors, customers and transactions we bank, to align with our purpose, strategy and values, and our public statements on issues such as climate change; and

assessing current and emerging ethical, social, environmental and governance risks and opportunities.

Strategy

Identification and management of our material sustainability risks and opportunities, including those related to climate change, supports the achievement of our business strategy. Environmental sustainability is one of our key priorities and accordingly we are: establishing low carbon financial products and services; creating policies to guide which customers we bank; training staff on climate- related risks and seeking to reduce our own operational footprint.

We are supporting our customers to identify their risks and plan for the transition, in addition to assisting customers that are able to create opportunities for affected communities. Each of our business areas needs to understand the risks and opportunities relevant to their customers - including those related to climate change.

In 2018 we worked with the United Nations Environment Programme for Financial Institutions (UNEP FI) on a pilot scenario analysis project. We stress tested our agricultural portfolio for physical risk under two warming scenarios and the results were in line with our expectations

  • that customers with weaker credit profiles experienced more significant impacts of higher temperatures. This work is summarised in the UNEP FI report, 'Navigating a New Climate: Assessing Credit Risk and Opportunity in a Changing Climate'.2

We continue our UNEP FI involvement by providing advice to other participant banks who have joined the project in 2019. Risk specialists in our Australian agribusiness team have assisted other banks with the scenario analysis developed in 2018, enabling them to stress test their agriculture portfolios.

Since 2016 we have also been working with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), using their mapping to identify parts of Australia with low rainfall and those areas more likely to experience rainfall variation. (Fig1- Rainfall Annual 30-yearaverage (1986-2015)). When customers purchase properties in these areas, we test their financial resilience to climatic events like rainfall variation and drought. Customers with lower resilience may be subject to enhanced underwriting standards, for example, loan approval may be dependent on a lower loan to valuation ratio, higher repayments, or evidence of savings or equity. Our bankers also need to document the customer's knowledge of recent rainfall and climate trends where their farm is located and, if relevant, how they manage water budgets for irrigation.

This year we extended these financial resilience tests to new customers in all drought-affected parts of New South Wales and Queensland. From 2020 we will consider measures to encourage customers to build climate resilience into their farm operating models, regardless of whether they are located in areas experiencing rainfall variability. In effect this means that our farming customers nationally would undergo testing for financial resilience to climate events such as rainfall variability. In addition, all farm purchases in Australia would require the customer's knowledge of climate and rainfall conditions and water budgets, to be documented.

We continue to work with Australia's BOM as it improves its identification of areas potentially impacted by other climate factors such as drought, which reduces streamflow to irrigators, warmer than usual temperatures leading to accelerated evaporation, and heatwaves.

  • ANZ 2019 CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES

Risk Management

Climate Risk Management

We have disclosed our most material social and environmental risks in our 2019 Annual Report (see page 46) on anz.com/annualreport in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. Our most material climate-related risks and opportunities result from our lending to business and retail customers, including credit-related losses incurred as a result of a customer being unable to repay debt.

Under our risk management framework, our material risk category of Credit Risk incorporates the risks associated with lending to customers that could be impacted by climate change or by changes to laws, regulations, or other policies such as carbon pricing and climate change adaptation or mitigation policies. It also includes changes to the cost and level of insurance cover available to our customers.

We also specifically include climate change as one of our Principal Risks and Uncertainties (available on anz.com/annualreport). Climate change risk is included in the Group and Institutional Risk Appetite Statements to ensure the risk is appropriately identified and assessed.

We continue to develop an organisational culture that encourages regular discussion and consideration of emerging climate-related risks. Our Risk team is working with our bankers, encouraging them to talk with customers about managing the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, assisting us to progress our low carbon transition target focused on our largest emitting customers.

Rainfall Annual

30-year average (1986-2015)

DARWIN

Kalumburu

Weipa

Millimeters

Katherine

3000

Kowanyama

Cairns

2000

Broome

Port Hedland

Halls Creek

Normanton

1500

Tennant

Townsville

1000

Creek

Mount Isa

600

Mackay

Telfer

Newman

AliceSprings

400

Longreach

Rockhampton

300

Carnarvon

Giles

Birdsville

200

Charleville

100

Wiluna

Geraldton

Kalgoolie-

Boulder

PERTH

Oodnadatta

BRISBANE

50

Marree

0

Cook

Bourke

Port Augusta

Coffs Harbour

Ceduna

Dubbo

Port Lincoln

Mildura

SYDNEY

Esperance

ADELAIDE

CANBERRA

Albany

Horsham

MELBOURNE

Warnambool

Orbost

Cape Grim

Projection: Lambert conformal

St. Helens

Strahan

with standard parallels 10°S, 40°S

© Commonwealth of Australia, 2017

HOBART

Data sourced from the Bureau of Meteorology

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
10:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Paul O'Sullivan joins ANZ Board
PU
10:03pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 an..
PU
09:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Report
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar III Disclosure at 30 Septembe..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 4G
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules Submiss..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Review
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Climate-Related Financial Disclosur..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 The Company Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 589 M
EBIT 2020 9 605 M
Net income 2020 6 086 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,99%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,90x
Capitalization 73 639 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 26,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED9.32%50 898
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.39%178 862
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 650
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD27.65%53 180
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 524
QNB-1.53%48 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group