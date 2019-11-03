Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Our approach to climate change

We seek to provide investors and other stakeholders with information enabling them to assess the adequacy of our approach to climate change and our ability to manage the associated risks and opportunities.

This is the third year we have reported using the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The TCFD's 2018 Status Report included a review of our disclosures. The report confirmed we had taken up many of their recommendations, however there were some suggestions for improvement. For example, it was suggested we provide information on customers beyond the thermal coal supply chain and risks, particularly physical risks. In response we have provided disclosures on our agribusiness sector in the 'Strategy' section below.

In 2019 we have focused on:

•• training our people on climate-related risks and opportunities;

•• engaging with our largest emitting customers on their transition plans; and

•• feeding the results of our customer engagement into our assessments of individual customers and carbon-intensive portfolios, in particular the energy, transport, buildings and food, beverage and agricultural sectors.

Contents