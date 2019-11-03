Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
2019
CLIMATE-RELATED
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES
Supporting
the transition
Our approach to climate change
We seek to provide investors and other stakeholders with information enabling them to assess the adequacy of our approach to climate change and our ability to manage the associated risks and opportunities.
This is the third year we have reported using the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The TCFD's 2018 Status Report included a review of our disclosures. The report confirmed we had taken up many of their recommendations, however there were some suggestions for improvement. For example, it was suggested we provide information on customers beyond the thermal coal supply chain and risks, particularly physical risks. In response we have provided disclosures on our agribusiness sector in the 'Strategy' section below.
In 2019 we have focused on:
•• training our people on climate-related risks and opportunities;
•• engaging with our largest emitting customers on their transition plans; and
•• feeding the results of our customer engagement into our assessments of individual customers and carbon-intensive portfolios, in particular the energy, transport, buildings and food, beverage and agricultural sectors.
Contents
Our progress in aligning with the TCFD
3
Risk Management
5
Governance
4
Metrics and Targets
8
Strategy
4
Financed Emissions
10
Our progress in aligning with the TCFD
TCFD theme Our progress to date
Focus areas - 2020/21
Beyond 2020 vision
Governance•• Board Risk Committee oversees management of climate-related risks
•• Board Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance Committee approves climate-related objectives, goals and targets
•• Ethics and Responsible Business Committee (executive management) oversees our approach to sustainability and reviews climate-related risks
•• Align with regulatory
•• An enhanced risk
guidance on climate-related
management framework
risk governance, including
that is responsive
stress testing of selected
to climate change,
portfolios
and meets financial
regulators' requirements
Strategy
•• ANZ's Climate Change Statement (available on anz.com)
•• Consider extending
•• ANZ business strategy
reaffirms support for the Paris Agreement goals and the
scenario analysis to
more closely aligned to a
transition to a net-zero carbon economy
incorporate bushfire, flood
resilient and sustainable
•• Managing the net-zero carbon transition focuses on an
and other risks relating
economy that supports
orderly and just transition that gives careful consideration
to retail customers
the Paris Agreement
goals and Sustainable
to the impacts on communities
•• Possible extension of
•• Participation in a United Nations Environment Programme
emerging environmental
Development Goals
Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) working group on TCFD scenario
and climate-related risks
to other segments of the
analysis that issued recommendations and methods to
home loan portfolio
assess portfolio transition and physical risks
•• Low carbon products and services within our Institutional
•• Include climate risk reference
in Agriculture related lending
business focused on climate-related opportunities
guidance documents used
•• Analysis of flood-related risks for our home loan portfolio
by our front line bankers
in a major regional location of Australia
•• Test-pilot of socio-economic indicators showing financial
resilience of home loan customers with respect to flood risk
Risk
•• Climate change risk added to Group and Institutional
•• Encourage customers to
•• Integrate assessment
Management
Risk Appetite Statements
develop and disclose their
of climate-related risks
•• Climate change identified as a Principal Risk and Uncertainty
transition plans in key sectors
into our Group risk
in our UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) Submission
energy, transport, buildings
management framework
and food, beverage and
•• Guidelines and training provided to over 1,000 of our
•• Standard discussions
agriculture
with business customers
Institutional bankers on customer transition plan discussions
•• Customer engagement
include climate-related
•• Enhanced financial analysis and stronger credit approval
to identify customer or
risks and opportunities
terms applied to agricultural property purchases in regions
sector-specific transition
•• Assessment of customer
of low average rainfall or measured variability
or physical risks
transition plans part of
•• New agribusiness customers assessed for financial resilience
standard lending decisions
and understanding of rainfall and climate trends in their
and portfolio analysis
area, and water budgets considered if irrigating
Metrics and
•• Support 100 of our largest emitting customers1 to establish
••Complete transition plan
•• Monitor industry
targets
or strengthen low carbon transition plans by 2021, with
engagement with high
standards for lending
metrics developed to track their progress
emitting customers and
aligned with the Paris
•• Exceeded our 5-year $15 billion target to fund and facilitate
consider how to integrate
Agreement goals
low carbon and environmentally sustainable solutions
into customer assessments
•• Reduce ANZ's
•• Power Purchase Agreement to increase renewable energy
•• New 6-year $50 billion
operational emissions
target to fund and facilitate
in line with the
use in our Australian operations
sustainable solutions
decarbonisation
•• Ongoing emissions reduction targets for ANZ energy
•• New metrics for measuring
trajectory of the Paris
use aligned with the Paris Agreement goals
impact of our progress on
Agreement goals
environmental sustainability
•• New target to procure 100%
1. In the energy, transport, buildings and food, beverage and
renewable electricity for
agricultural sectors
ANZ's operations by 2025
Governance
Our Board has the highest level of oversight for climate change with responsibilities also allocated to some sub-committees. The Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance (EESG) Committee of the Board meets quarterly and is responsible for reviewing and approving our climate-related objectives and performance, including goals and targets to support action on climate change. The Board Risk Committee has responsibility for the overview of ANZ's management of new and emerging risks, including climate-related risks.
At an executive level, the Ethics and Responsible Business Committee (ERBC) sets our policy as detailed in our Climate
Change Statement. The ERBC provides leadership on our sustainability risks and opportunities, monitoring progress against our targets, including those related to climate change. The ERBC is also responsible for:
•• guiding which industry sectors, customers and transactions we bank, to align with our purpose, strategy and values, and our public statements on issues such as climate change; and
•• assessing current and emerging ethical, social, environmental and governance risks and opportunities.
Strategy
Identification and management of our material sustainability risks and opportunities, including those related to climate change, supports the achievement of our business strategy. Environmental sustainability is one of our key priorities and accordingly we are: establishing low carbon financial products and services; creating policies to guide which customers we bank; training staff on climate- related risks and seeking to reduce our own operational footprint.
We are supporting our customers to identify their risks and plan for the transition, in addition to assisting customers that are able to create opportunities for affected communities. Each of our business areas needs to understand the risks and opportunities relevant to their customers - including those related to climate change.
In 2018 we worked with the United Nations Environment Programme for Financial Institutions (UNEP FI) on a pilot scenario analysis project. We stress tested our agricultural portfolio for physical risk under two warming scenarios and the results were in line with our expectations
that customers with weaker credit profiles experienced more significant impacts of higher temperatures. This work is summarised in the UNEP FI report, 'Navigating a New Climate: Assessing Credit Risk and Opportunity in a Changing Climate'.2
We continue our UNEP FI involvement by providing advice to other participant banks who have joined the project in 2019. Risk specialists in our Australian agribusiness team have assisted other banks with the scenario analysis developed in 2018, enabling them to stress test their agriculture portfolios.
Since 2016 we have also been working with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), using their mapping to identify parts of Australia with low rainfall and those areas more likely to experience rainfall variation. (Fig1- Rainfall Annual30-yearaverage(1986-2015)). When customers purchase properties in these areas, we test their financial resilience to climatic events like rainfall variation and drought. Customers with lower resilience may be subject to enhanced underwriting standards, for example, loan approval may be dependent on a lower loan to valuation ratio, higher repayments, or evidence of savings or equity. Our bankers also need to document the customer's knowledge of recent rainfall and climate trends where their farm is located and, if relevant, how they manage water budgets for irrigation.
This year we extended these financial resilience tests to new customers in all drought-affected parts of New South Wales and Queensland. From 2020 we will consider measures to encourage customers to build climate resilience into their farm operating models, regardless of whether they are located in areas experiencing rainfall variability. In effect this means that our farming customers nationally would undergo testing for financial resilience to climate events such as rainfall variability. In addition, all farm purchases in Australia would require the customer's knowledge of climate and rainfall conditions and water budgets, to be documented.
We continue to work with Australia's BOM as it improves its identification of areas potentially impacted by other climate factors such as drought, which reduces streamflow to irrigators, warmer than usual temperatures leading to accelerated evaporation, and heatwaves.
We have disclosed our most material social and environmental risks in our 2019 Annual Report (see page 46) on anz.com/annualreport in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. Our most material climate-related risks and opportunities result from our lending to business and retail customers, including credit-related losses incurred as a result of a customer being unable to repay debt.
Under our risk management framework, our material risk category of Credit Risk incorporates the risks associated with lending to customers that could be impacted by climate change or by changes to laws, regulations, or other policies such as carbon pricing and climate change adaptation or mitigation policies. It also includes changes to the cost and level of insurance cover available to our customers.
We also specifically include climate change as one of our Principal Risks and Uncertainties (available on anz.com/annualreport). Climate change risk is included in the Group and Institutional Risk Appetite Statements to ensure the risk is appropriately identified and assessed.
We continue to develop an organisational culture that encourages regular discussion and consideration of emerging climate-related risks. Our Risk team is working with our bankers, encouraging them to talk with customers about managing the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, assisting us to progress our low carbon transition target focused on our largest emitting customers.
