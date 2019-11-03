Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 09:48pm EST

2019

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Contents

1. Approach to Governance

2

2. Board Areas of Focus in FY19

4

3. The Board

6

4. Performance Evaluations

11

5. Other Information

11

6. Role of Company Secretaries

12

7. Board Committees

12

8. Audit and Financial Govenance

17

9. Ethical and Responsible Decision-making

18

10. Commitment to Shareholders

19

11. Continuous Disclosure

19

12. Economic, Environmental and

19

Social Sustainability Risks

13. Diversity and Inclusion

20

1. Approach to Governance

ANZ's Board, with the support of the Board Committees, is responsible for oversight of ANZ's governance framework. The framework seeks to provide effective and responsible decision making, assisting ANZ in delivering on its strategy and purpose.

This Statement outlines key areas of the framework, which includes:

an experienced and independent Board, supported by a Board Committee structure which is regularly reviewed to seek to ensure it continues to operate effectively and add value;

clear delineation of the respective roles of Board and management;

timely and balanced disclosure, including the corporate governance page of anz.com (anz.com/corporategovernance); and

a risk management framework which is regularly reviewed.

  • ANZ 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Board of Directors

From left to right: Rt Hon Sir John Key, GNZM AC - Independent Non-Executive Director, John Macfarlane - Independent Non-Executive Director, Paula Dwyer - Independent Non-Executive Director, David Gonski, AC - Chairman, Independent Non-Executive Director, Graeme Liebelt - Independent Non-Executive Director, Ilana Atlas - Independent Non-Executive Director, Shayne Elliott - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Jane Halton, AO PSM - Independent Non-Executive Director

Full biography details can be found on our website at anz.com/directors

Board Overview

Board composition

ANZ's Board is comprised of seven Non-Executive, independent Directors (including an independent Chair, David Gonski, AC) and one Executive Director - ANZ's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shayne Elliott.

Currently, three of ANZ's Directors are female and five are male.

The names and biographical details of each Director, including their main associations outside ANZ, are available on ANZ's website at anz.com/directors and in the 2019 Annual Report.

Board committees

Under ANZ's Constitution, the Board may delegate any of its powers to Committees of the Board. ANZ has six principal Board Committees - the Audit Committee (chaired by Paula Dwyer), the Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance (EESG) Committee (chaired by David Gonski, AC), the Risk Committee (chaired by Graeme Liebelt), the Human Resources Committee (chaired by Ilana Atlas), the Digital Business and Technology Committee (chaired by Jane Halton, AO PSM) and the Nomination and Board Operations (NBO) Committee (chaired by David Gonski, AC). Each Committee has its own Charter setting out its roles and responsibilities.

Corporate Governance Framework

SHAREHOLDERS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Audit

Ethics, Environment,

Risk

Human Resources

Digital Business

Nomination and

Committee

Social and Governance

Committee

Committee

and Technology

Board Operations

Committee

Committee

Committee

BOARD RESERVED POWERS AND DELEGATION OF AUTHORITY POLICY

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (ExCo)

3

2. Board Areas of Focus in FY19

This year the Board and its Committees have undertaken key strategic, governance and oversight activities, including:

STRATEGY AND PURPOSE-LED TRANSFORMATION

Conducting annual Board strategy session, focused on the long-term success of the company and learning lessons frompast experience

Regularly discussing ANZ's strategic priorities, including the refinement and implementation of them, with the CEO

Regularly discussing the progress of ANZ's transformation of its Australian business and ANZ's approach to it

As part of the Board's visit to New Zealand, receiving detailed reports covering the entire NZ business and its direction

Continuing its focus on ANZ's corporate culture, including reviewing results and key themes of ANZ's culture assessments and ANZ's staff engagement survey

Providing oversight of the design and implementation of ANZ's redesign and simplification of remuneration and reward and Accountability and Consequences Frameworks, including reviewing and providing input into the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's executive remuneration proposals

Discussing future disruptive technologies and potential business impact on, and involvement by, ANZ

CUSTOMER

Approving the development of a new customer focusedsection of the Board agenda, including in relation to:

  • Customer satisfaction, complaints and remediation
  • Regulatory changes impacting customers
  • ANZ's approach to marketing and specific marketing initiatives

Providing oversight of ANZ's approach to customer remediation and complaints

Participating in a detailed review of ANZ's customer service lighthouse initiative, including meeting with participatingfront line staff

Reviewing ANZ's approach to communicating customer initiatives to the front line

  • ANZ 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

FINANCIAL

GOVERNANCE AND REGULATORY

Reviewing and endorsing ANZ's operating and strategic plans

Regularly discussing business momentum matters

Regularly discussing merger and acquisitions matters, including in relation to the progress of the transactions regarding the sale of its Wealth business

Providing oversight of capital management matters, including in relation to proposals from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and current andfuture capital management options for ANZ

Reviewing ANZ's governance processes for the preparation of its financial statements

Reviewing and approving ANZ's self-assessment of governance, culture and accountability practices and subsequent roadmap of remediation activities

Providing oversight of ANZ's response to the final reportof the Royal Commission

Participating in deep dives into how ANZ approaches compliance with numerous prudential standards

Creating a new NBO Committee, consisting of all Non-Executive Directors, to focus on the Board's own composition and operations

Embedding the increased remit of the EESG Committeeto focus on ESG matters

Reviewing and implementing improvements to Board Committee reporting practices on technology related matters, including in relation to technology stability and simplicity, cloud and data governance and information and cyber security.

In addition to the regular meetings of the Board held in Melbourne and Sydney, the Board also met in Wagga Wagga, Perth and Auckland and went to Hobart, with each trip including customer, staff and other stakeholder functions, with a distinct focus on engagement matters.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
10:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Paul O'Sullivan joins ANZ Board
PU
10:03pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 an..
PU
09:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Report
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar III Disclosure at 30 Septembe..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 4G
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules Submiss..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Review
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Climate-Related Financial Disclosur..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 The Company Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 589 M
EBIT 2020 9 605 M
Net income 2020 6 086 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,99%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,90x
Capitalization 73 639 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 26,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED9.32%50 898
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.39%178 862
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 650
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD27.65%53 180
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 524
QNB-1.53%48 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group