Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

ANZ's Board, with the support of the Board Committees, is responsible for oversight of ANZ's governance framework. The framework seeks to provide effective and responsible decision making, assisting ANZ in delivering on its strategy and purpose.

This Statement outlines key areas of the framework, which includes:

•• an experienced and independent Board, supported by a Board Committee structure which is regularly reviewed to seek to ensure it continues to operate effectively and add value;

•• clear delineation of the respective roles of Board and management;

•• timely and balanced disclosure, including the corporate governance page of anz.com (anz.com/corporategovernance); and

•• a risk management framework which is regularly reviewed.