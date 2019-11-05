Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 Final Dividend - Foreign Currency Payments

Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
6 November 2019
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
2019 Final Dividend payable 18 December 2019 Foreign Currency Dividend Payments
ANZ will pay its proposed 2019 Final Dividend in three different currencies, namely Australian Dollars, Pounds Sterling and New Zealand Dollars ("the designated currencies").
In the absence of the shareholder providing banking instructions in another designated currency to ANZ's Share Registrar by no later than 5:00pm (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on 13 November 2019, the following will apply:
ANZ's proposed 2019 Final Dividend payable to participating ANZ ordinary shareholders with a registered address in the United Kingdom (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) or New Zealand will be converted to their local currency at an exchange rate calculated on 15 November 2019 and will be payable in that currency only;
cash entitlements in connection with the proposed 2019 Final Dividend will be payable to all other participating shareholders in Australian Dollars.
If a shareholder wishes to alter the currency in which they receive their 2019 Final Dividend entitlement, the shareholder must complete and return an appropriate Direct Credit form no later than 5:00pm (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on 13 November 2019. Direct Credit forms received after this time will not be effective to alter the currency of the entitlement in respect of the 2019 Final Dividend.
Direct Credit forms may be obtained from, and should be returned to, ANZ's Share Registrar as follows:
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 2975
MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA
Telephone (within Australia): 1800 113 399
(within New Zealand): 0800 174 007
(outside Australia or New Zealand): +61 3 9415 4010
Email: anzshareregistry@computershare.com.au
Alternatively, shareholders may alter the currency of their 2019 Final Dividend entitlement online by visiting shareholder.anz.comand providing appropriate banking instructions - these details must be provided online no later than 5:00pm (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on 13 November 2019.
On behalf of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Simon Pordage
Company Secretary
Company Secretary's Office
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522
Level 9, 833 Collins Street
DOCKLANDS VIC 3008
www.anz.com
