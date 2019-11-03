Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 The Company Financial Report
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
ABN 11 005 357 522
THE COMPANY
2019 Financial Report
30 September 2019
1
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income Statement
3
Statement of Comprehensive Income
4
Balance Sheet
5
Cash Flow Statement
6
Statement of Changes in Equity
7
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1
About the Financial Statements
8
2
Operating Income
12
3
Operating Expenses
15
4
Income Tax
17
5
Dividends
19
6
Segment Reporting
20
7
Cash and Cash Equivalents
21
8
Trading Securities
21
9
Derivative Financial Instruments
22
10
Investment Securities
28
11
Net Loans and Advances
30
12
Allowance for Expected Credit Provision
31
13
Deposits and Other Borrowings
39
14
Debt Issuances
40
15
Financial Risk Management
41
16
Fair Value of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities
54
17
Assets Charged as Security for Liabilities and Collateral Accepted as Security for Assets
59
18
Offsetting
60
19
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
61
20
Other Provisions
63
21
Shareholders' Equity
65
22
Capital Management
67
23
Shares in Controlled Entities
68
24
Transfers of Financial Assets
69
25
Assets and Liabilities Held For Sale
70
26
Superannuation and Post Employment Benefit Obligations
71
27
Employee Share and Option Plans
72
28
Related Party Disclosures
77
29
Commitments, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets
79
30
Compensation of Auditors
82
31
Impact of Adoption of New Standards and Other Changes
83
32
Events Since the End of the Financial Year
86
Directors' Declaration
87
Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration
87
Independent Auditor's Report
88
2
FINANCIAL REPORT
FINANCIAL REPORT
INCOME STATEMENT
2019
20181
For the year ended 30 September
Note
$m
$m
Interest income2
27,599
27,020
Interest expense
(17,452)
(16,574)
Net interest income
2
10,147
10,446
Other operating income
2
4,553
8,765
Net income from insurance business
2
7
18
Share of associates' (loss)/profit
2
(1)
(1)
Operating income
14,706
19,228
Operating expenses
3
(7,784)
(8,267)
Profit before credit impairment and income tax
6,922
10,961
Credit impairment charge
12
(714)
(629)
Profit before income tax
6,208
10,332
Income tax expense
4
(1,761)
(1,808)
Profit for the year
4,447
8,524
On adoption of AASB 15, the Company reclassified certain items previously netted which are now presented gross in operating income and operating expenses. Comparative information has been restated accordingly which increased total operating income and total operating expenses by $146 million.
Includes interest income calculated using the effective interest method of $23,678 million on financial assets measured at amortised cost or fair value through other comprehensive income (2018: $22,752 million on financial assets measured at amortised cost and available-for-sale assets).
The notes appearing on pages 8 to 86 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
ANZ 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
FINANCIAL REPORT (continued)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2019
2018
For the year ended 30 September
$m
$m
Profit for the year
4,447
8,524
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Investment securities - equity securities at FVOCI1
45
-
Other reserve movements
98
27
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation reserve
209
(154)
Other reserve movements
915
177
Income tax attributable to the above items
(301)
(124)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) after tax
966
(74)
Total comprehensive income for the year
5,413
8,450
1. On adoption of AASB 9 on 1 October 2018, the classification and measurement of financial assets were revised. Available-for-sale classification used in comparative periods ceases to exist under AASB 9 and a new classification of investment securities was introduced. Refer to Note 1 and 31 for further details. Comparative information has not been restated.
The notes appearing on pages 8 to 86 form an integral part of the financial statements.
4
FINANCIAL REPORT
BALANCE SHEET
2019
2018
As at 30 September
Note
$m
$m
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents1
7
77,949
80,227
Settlement balances owed to ANZ
3,442
1,666
Collateral paid
13,461
9,184
Trading securities
8
34,217
29,519
Derivative financial instruments
9
116,544
64,448
Investment securities2,3
10
73,355
-
Available-for-sale assets2
10
-
64,728
Net loans and advances3,4
11
484,655
475,851
Regulatory deposits
215
264
Due from controlled entities
88,874
90,170
Shares in controlled entities
23
15,467
18,852
Investments in associates
18
18
Current tax assets
254
266
Deferred tax assets
1,245
1,071
Goodwill and other intangible assets
19
1,367
1,446
Premises and equipment
971
898
Other assets4
2,798
2,603
Total assets
914,832
841,211
Liabilities
Settlement balances owed by ANZ
9,342
9,867
Collateral received
7,005
6,002
Deposits and other borrowings
13
524,241
511,992
Derivative financial instruments
9
117,340
65,638
Due to controlled entities
89,683
88,383
Current tax liabilities
118
85
Deferred tax liabilities4
67
49
Payables and other liabilities4
6,621
5,002
Employee entitlements
450
421
Other provisions3,4
20
1,905
1,270
Debt issuances
14
104,846
98,626
Total liabilities
861,618
787,335
Net assets
53,214
53,876
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary share capital
21
26,413
27,533
Reserves
21
840
(56)
Retained earnings4
21
25,961
26,399
Total shareholders' equity
21
53,214
53,876
Includes settlement balances owed to ANZ that meet the definition of cash and cash equivalents.
On adoption of AASB 9 on 1 October 2018, the classification and measurement of financial assets were revised. Available-for-sale classification used in comparative periods ceases to exist under AASB 9 and a new classification of investment securities was introduced. Refer Note 1 and 31 for further details. Comparative information has not been restated.
On adoption of AASB 9 on 1 October 2018, the Company increased the collectively assessed provisions by $727 million ($583 million in Net loans and advances, $1 million in Investment securities, and $143 million in Provisions). Comparative information has not been restated. Refer to Note 1 and 31 for further details.
Comparative information has been restated for the adoption of AASB 15 and other reclassification adjustments to enhance comparability with current period presentation. Refer Note 1 and 31 for further details
The notes appearing on pages 8 to 86 form an integral part of the financial statements.
5
