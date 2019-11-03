Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2019 The Company Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 09:48pm EST

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

ABN 11 005 357 522

THE COMPANY

2019 Financial Report

30 September 2019

1

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income Statement

3

Statement of Comprehensive Income

4

Balance Sheet

5

Cash Flow Statement

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1

About the Financial Statements

8

2

Operating Income

12

3

Operating Expenses

15

4

Income Tax

17

5

Dividends

19

6

Segment Reporting

20

7

Cash and Cash Equivalents

21

8

Trading Securities

21

9

Derivative Financial Instruments

22

10

Investment Securities

28

11

Net Loans and Advances

30

12

Allowance for Expected Credit Provision

31

13

Deposits and Other Borrowings

39

14

Debt Issuances

40

15

Financial Risk Management

41

16

Fair Value of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

54

17

Assets Charged as Security for Liabilities and Collateral Accepted as Security for Assets

59

18

Offsetting

60

19

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets

61

20

Other Provisions

63

21

Shareholders' Equity

65

22

Capital Management

67

23

Shares in Controlled Entities

68

24

Transfers of Financial Assets

69

25

Assets and Liabilities Held For Sale

70

26

Superannuation and Post Employment Benefit Obligations

71

27

Employee Share and Option Plans

72

28

Related Party Disclosures

77

29

Commitments, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets

79

30

Compensation of Auditors

82

31

Impact of Adoption of New Standards and Other Changes

83

32

Events Since the End of the Financial Year

86

Directors' Declaration

87

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration

87

Independent Auditor's Report

88

2

FINANCIAL REPORT

FINANCIAL REPORT

INCOME STATEMENT

2019

20181

For the year ended 30 September

Note

$m

$m

Interest income2

27,599

27,020

Interest expense

(17,452)

(16,574)

Net interest income

2

10,147

10,446

Other operating income

2

4,553

8,765

Net income from insurance business

2

7

18

Share of associates' (loss)/profit

2

(1)

(1)

Operating income

14,706

19,228

Operating expenses

3

(7,784)

(8,267)

Profit before credit impairment and income tax

6,922

10,961

Credit impairment charge

12

(714)

(629)

Profit before income tax

6,208

10,332

Income tax expense

4

(1,761)

(1,808)

Profit for the year

4,447

8,524

  1. On adoption of AASB 15, the Company reclassified certain items previously netted which are now presented gross in operating income and operating expenses. Comparative information has been restated accordingly which increased total operating income and total operating expenses by $146 million.
  2. Includes interest income calculated using the effective interest method of $23,678 million on financial assets measured at amortised cost or fair value through other comprehensive income (2018: $22,752 million on financial assets measured at amortised cost and available-for-sale assets).

The notes appearing on pages 8 to 86 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

ANZ 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

FINANCIAL REPORT (continued)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2019

2018

For the year ended 30 September

$m

$m

Profit for the year

4,447

8,524

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Investment securities - equity securities at FVOCI1

45

-

Other reserve movements

98

27

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation reserve

209

(154)

Other reserve movements

915

177

Income tax attributable to the above items

(301)

(124)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) after tax

966

(74)

Total comprehensive income for the year

5,413

8,450

1. On adoption of AASB 9 on 1 October 2018, the classification and measurement of financial assets were revised. Available-for-sale classification used in comparative periods ceases to exist under AASB 9 and a new classification of investment securities was introduced. Refer to Note 1 and 31 for further details. Comparative information has not been restated.

The notes appearing on pages 8 to 86 form an integral part of the financial statements.

4

FINANCIAL REPORT

BALANCE SHEET

2019

2018

As at 30 September

Note

$m

$m

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents1

7

77,949

80,227

Settlement balances owed to ANZ

3,442

1,666

Collateral paid

13,461

9,184

Trading securities

8

34,217

29,519

Derivative financial instruments

9

116,544

64,448

Investment securities2,3

10

73,355

-

Available-for-sale assets2

10

-

64,728

Net loans and advances3,4

11

484,655

475,851

Regulatory deposits

215

264

Due from controlled entities

88,874

90,170

Shares in controlled entities

23

15,467

18,852

Investments in associates

18

18

Current tax assets

254

266

Deferred tax assets

1,245

1,071

Goodwill and other intangible assets

19

1,367

1,446

Premises and equipment

971

898

Other assets4

2,798

2,603

Total assets

914,832

841,211

Liabilities

Settlement balances owed by ANZ

9,342

9,867

Collateral received

7,005

6,002

Deposits and other borrowings

13

524,241

511,992

Derivative financial instruments

9

117,340

65,638

Due to controlled entities

89,683

88,383

Current tax liabilities

118

85

Deferred tax liabilities4

67

49

Payables and other liabilities4

6,621

5,002

Employee entitlements

450

421

Other provisions3,4

20

1,905

1,270

Debt issuances

14

104,846

98,626

Total liabilities

861,618

787,335

Net assets

53,214

53,876

Shareholders' equity

Ordinary share capital

21

26,413

27,533

Reserves

21

840

(56)

Retained earnings4

21

25,961

26,399

Total shareholders' equity

21

53,214

53,876

  1. Includes settlement balances owed to ANZ that meet the definition of cash and cash equivalents.
  2. On adoption of AASB 9 on 1 October 2018, the classification and measurement of financial assets were revised. Available-for-sale classification used in comparative periods ceases to exist under AASB 9 and a new classification of investment securities was introduced. Refer Note 1 and 31 for further details. Comparative information has not been restated.
  3. On adoption of AASB 9 on 1 October 2018, the Company increased the collectively assessed provisions by $727 million ($583 million in Net loans and advances, $1 million in Investment securities, and $143 million in Provisions). Comparative information has not been restated. Refer to Note 1 and 31 for further details.
  4. Comparative information has been restated for the adoption of AASB 15 and other reclassification adjustments to enhance comparability with current period presentation. Refer Note 1 and 31 for further details

The notes appearing on pages 8 to 86 form an integral part of the financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
10:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Paul O'Sullivan joins ANZ Board
PU
10:03pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 an..
PU
09:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Report
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar III Disclosure at 30 Septembe..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 4G
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules Submiss..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Review
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Climate-Related Financial Disclosur..
PU
09:48pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 The Company Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 589 M
EBIT 2020 9 605 M
Net income 2020 6 086 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,99%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,90x
Capitalization 73 639 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 26,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED9.32%50 898
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.39%178 862
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 650
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD27.65%53 180
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 524
QNB-1.53%48 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group