Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2020 Half Year Results - Key Financial Data Summary

30 April 2020
ANZ 2020 Half Year Results - Key Financial Data Summary
Half Year 2020 Financial Results
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
HALF YEAR 2020
FINANCIAL RESULTS
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS1
|
$1.55b
|
$1.41b
|
$1.67b
|
4.7%
|
10.8%
|
INTERIM
|
DECISION
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND
|
STATUTORY
|
CASH
|
CREDIT
|
RETURN ON
|
CET1 CAPITAL
|
DEFERRED
|
PROFIT
|
PROFIT
|
IMPAIRMENT
|
EQUITY
|
RATIO
|
- UPDATE IN
|
|
|
CHARGE
|
|
|
AUGUST
|
-51%
|
-60%
|
+$1.3b
|
-732BPS
|
-73BPS
|
2020
DIVISIONAL RESULTS1
AUSTRALIA
|
$1.4b
|
$4.7b
|
$1.9b
|
$0.8b
|
$213.0b
|
$329.8b
|
CASH PROFIT
|
REVENUE
|
EXPENSES
|
CREDIT
|
CUSTOMER
|
CUSTOMER
|
|
|
|
IMPAIRMENT
|
DEPOSITS
|
LENDING
|
|
|
|
CHARGE
|
|
|
-23%
|
-3%
|
+2%
|
+$0.4b
|
+5%
|
-2%
NEW ZEALAND (IN NZD)
|
$0.6b
|
$1.8b
|
$0.7b
|
$0.2b
|
$93.6b
|
$128.6b
|
CASH PROFIT
|
REVENUE
|
EXPENSES
|
CREDIT
|
CUSTOMER
|
CUSTOMER
|
|
|
|
IMPAIRMENT
|
DEPOSITS
|
LENDING
|
|
|
|
CHARGE
|
|
|
-20%
|
FLAT
|
+10%+
|
+$0.2b
|
+5%
|
+4%
INSTITUTIONAL
|
$0.6b
|
$2.8b
|
$1.3b
|
$0.6b
|
$258.5b
|
+$16b
|
CREDIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH PROFIT
|
REVENUE
|
EXPENSES
|
IMPAIRMENT
|
CUSTOMER
|
CORE LENDING3
|
|
|
|
CHARGE
|
DEPOSITS2
|
|
-38%
|
+5%
|
-1%
|
+$0.7b
|
+16%
|
+12%
HOW WE'RE RESPONDING TO COVID -19
Launched Australian & NZ retail
-
commercial customer support packages, helping
~180k
customers with deferrals on loan payments
PROTECT THINGS THAT MATTER
Joint lead manager on record
$13b
Treasury bond for Australian Office of Financial Management, helping fund Australian Government's COVID-19 support package
Donated
$3.4m
to charity partners to help support disadvantaged people in Australia, NZ and the Pacific
Relocated & trained over
500
branch staff to assist with clearing call centre back logs
Over
95%
of our people working from home globally from 17 March 2020 while providing essential banking services (excluding Australian branch staff)
Trained
300
extra staff to assist customers in Australia contacting us via digital channels
ENGAGE WITH KEY STAKEHOLDERS
|
Provided financial support
|
Received
|
to over
|
|
30k
|
~105k
|
|
|
NZ personal, home
|
repayment deferral
|
|
and business
|
requests on $36b
|
|
loan customers
|
Australian home
|
|
through ~NZ$12b
|
loans, representing
|
|
of loan deferrals or
|
14% of our portfolio
|
|
adjustments
|
Repayment deferrals on
~$7.5b
of lending to Australian commercial customers, representing 15% of our customer base
|
Granted
|
Pre-approved
|
|
1,345
|
$4b
|
temporary overdraft
|
|
facilities to NZ
|
lending to 35k
|
businesses needing
|
Australian small
|
more working capital,
|
businesses with existing
|
worth ~NZ$25m
|
transactional accounts
|
|
Provided
$16b
in extra lending to mainly long-terminvestment-grade institutional customers
Analysing customer behaviour and fast tracking digital investments in readiness for future opportunities
-
All financials are on a Cash Profit Continuing Basis with dollar movements and growth rates compared to the half year ended 31 March 2019 unless otherwise stated.
-
Growth rates presented on an FX adjusted basis.
-
Excludes Markets. Dollar movements and growth rates compared to the half year ended 30 September 2019 on an FX adjusted basis.
Disclaimer
