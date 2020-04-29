Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2020 Half Year Results - Key Financial Data Summary

04/29/2020

30 April 2020

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ANZ 2020 Half Year Results - Key Financial Data Summary

Attached is a document titled Half Year 2020 Financial Results. It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

HALF YEAR 2020

FINANCIAL RESULTS

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS1

$1.55b

$1.41b

$1.67b

4.7%

10.8%

INTERIM

DECISION

DIVIDEND

STATUTORY

CASH

CREDIT

RETURN ON

CET1 CAPITAL

DEFERRED

PROFIT

PROFIT

IMPAIRMENT

EQUITY

RATIO

- UPDATE IN

CHARGE

AUGUST

-51%

-60%

+$1.3b

-732BPS

-73BPS

2020

DIVISIONAL RESULTS1

AUSTRALIA

$1.4b

$4.7b

$1.9b

$0.8b

$213.0b

$329.8b

CASH PROFIT

REVENUE

EXPENSES

CREDIT

CUSTOMER

CUSTOMER

IMPAIRMENT

DEPOSITS

LENDING

CHARGE

-23%

-3%

+2%

+$0.4b

+5%

-2%

NEW ZEALAND (IN NZD)

$0.6b

$1.8b

$0.7b

$0.2b

$93.6b

$128.6b

CASH PROFIT

REVENUE

EXPENSES

CREDIT

CUSTOMER

CUSTOMER

IMPAIRMENT

DEPOSITS

LENDING

CHARGE

-20%

FLAT

+10%+

+$0.2b

+5%

+4%

INSTITUTIONAL

$0.6b

$2.8b

$1.3b

$0.6b

$258.5b

+$16b

CREDIT

CASH PROFIT

REVENUE

EXPENSES

IMPAIRMENT

CUSTOMER

CORE LENDING3

CHARGE

DEPOSITS2

-38%

+5%

-1%

+$0.7b

+16%

+12%

HOW WE'RE RESPONDING TO COVID -19

Launched Australian & NZ retail

  • commercial customer support packages, helping

~180k

customers with deferrals on loan payments

PROTECT THINGS THAT MATTER

Joint lead manager on record

$13b

Treasury bond for Australian Office of Financial Management, helping fund Australian Government's COVID-19 support package

Donated

$3.4m

to charity partners to help support disadvantaged people in Australia, NZ and the Pacific

ADAPT FOR A NEW WORLD

Relocated & trained over

500

branch staff to assist with clearing call centre back logs

Over

95%

of our people working from home globally from 17 March 2020 while providing essential banking services (excluding Australian branch staff)

Trained

300

extra staff to assist customers in Australia contacting us via digital channels

ENGAGE WITH KEY STAKEHOLDERS

Provided financial support

Received

to over

30k

~105k

NZ personal, home

repayment deferral

and business

requests on $36b

loan customers

Australian home

through ~NZ$12b

loans, representing

of loan deferrals or

14% of our portfolio

adjustments

Repayment deferrals on

~$7.5b

of lending to Australian commercial customers, representing 15% of our customer base

PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE

Granted

Pre-approved

1,345

$4b

temporary overdraft

facilities to NZ

lending to 35k

businesses needing

Australian small

more working capital,

businesses with existing

worth ~NZ$25m

transactional accounts

Provided

$16b

in extra lending to mainly long-terminvestment-grade institutional customers

Analysing customer behaviour and fast tracking digital investments in readiness for future opportunities

  1. All financials are on a Cash Profit Continuing Basis with dollar movements and growth rates compared to the half year ended 31 March 2019 unless otherwise stated.
  2. Growth rates presented on an FX adjusted basis.
  3. Excludes Markets. Dollar movements and growth rates compared to the half year ended 30 September 2019 on an FX adjusted basis.

anz.com

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:32:09 UTC
