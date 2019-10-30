Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Annual Profit Dented by Customer Compensation Charges

10/30/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) recorded a decline in profit for a second year running, dented by ongoing customer-compensation costs and a rise in its credit impairment charge.

ANZ, one of the largest listed companies in Australia and among the biggest banks in the country and neighboring New Zealand, said Thursday its net profit fell by 7% to 5.95 billion Australian dollars (US$4.09 billion) in the 12 months through September from A$6.40 billion the year before.

Cash earnings--a measure followed by analysts that strips out what the bank considers non-core items such as economic hedges and the revaluation of policy liabilities--was up 6% at A$6.16 billion. From continuing operations, however, cash earnings were flat at A$6.47 billion.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of A$0.80 a share for the second half of the year, taking its full-year payout to A$1.60. The bank has kept its half-yearly dividend steady through four financial years, since it moved to a more conservative payout ratio.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 116 M
EBIT 2019 10 149 M
Net income 2019 6 381 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,58%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 77 716 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,34  AUD
Last Close Price 27,64  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED14.19%53 903
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.85%175 887
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 582
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD30.31%53 048
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%51 986
QNB-0.76%49 089
