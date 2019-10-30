Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Annual Profit Dented by Customer Compensation Charges

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) recorded a decline in profit for a second year running, dented by ongoing customer-compensation costs and a rise in its credit impairment charge.

ANZ, one of the largest listed companies in Australia and among the biggest banks in the country and neighboring New Zealand, said Thursday its net profit fell by 7% to 5.95 billion Australian dollars (US$4.09 billion) in the 12 months through September from A$6.40 billion the year before.

Cash earnings--a measure followed by analysts that strips out what the bank considers non-core items such as economic hedges and the revaluation of policy liabilities--was up 6% at A$6.16 billion. From continuing operations, however, cash earnings were flat at A$6.47 billion.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of A$0.80 a share for the second half of the year, taking its full-year payout to A$1.60. The bank has kept its half-yearly dividend steady through four financial years, since it moved to a more conservative payout ratio.

