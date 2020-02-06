Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 08:18pm EST

News Release

For Release: 7 February 2020

ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020

For shareholder reference the key dates for the first half of financial year 2020 are detailed below.

December 2019 APS330 Pillar 3 disclosure

Thursday, 20

February 2020

Half Year Results Announcement

Thursday, 30

April 2020

Investor presentation 10.00 am (Sydney)

The Half Year 2020 financial results investor briefing will be presented in Sydney and available via a webcast (replay also available) accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder

Ex-dividend date for Interim Dividend

Monday, 11 May 2020

Record date for Interim Dividend

Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Last date for DRP/BOP/Foreign Currency Elections Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Payment date for Interim Dividend

Wednesday, 1 July 2020

For media enquiries contact:

For investor relations enquiries contact:

Nick Higginbottom, +61 403 936 262

Cameron Davis, +61 421 613 819

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 01:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
08:18pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020
PU
02/05Australia central bank looks to rid Visa, Mastercard of debit payments edge
RE
02/03'BUSY LOOKING FOR MASKS' : Financiers worry about virus, Hong Kong braces for bu..
RE
01/31Australia's CBA, big offshore banks grow home lending business
RE
01/30AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
01/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Microsoft and Tesla deliver, Facebook takes a hit
01/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3B
PU
01/23Australia's Westpac hires 'Mack the knife' McFarlane to chair crisis-hit bank
RE
01/23JOHN MCFARLANE : Australia's Westpac hires 'Mack the knife' McFarlane to chair c..
RE
01/22Westpac Names John McFarlane as Chairman-Elect
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 559 M
EBIT 2020 9 628 M
Net income 2020 6 113 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,07%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,95x
Capitalization 74 053 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,57  AUD
Last Close Price 26,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED4.22%49 170
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.88%173 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%67 417
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 661
QNB0.68%51 858
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-13.82%48 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group