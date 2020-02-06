Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020

For Release: 7 February 2020

ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020

For shareholder reference the key dates for the first half of financial year 2020 are detailed below.

December 2019 APS330 Pillar 3 disclosure Thursday, 20 February 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Thursday, 30 April 2020 Investor presentation 10.00 am (Sydney)

The Half Year 2020 financial results investor briefing will be presented in Sydney and available via a webcast (replay also available) accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder

Ex-dividend date for Interim Dividend Monday, 11 May 2020 Record date for Interim Dividend Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Last date for DRP/BOP/Foreign Currency Elections Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Payment date for Interim Dividend Wednesday, 1 July 2020 For media enquiries contact: For investor relations enquiries contact: Nick Higginbottom, +61 403 936 262 Cameron Davis, +61 421 613 819

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522