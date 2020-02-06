Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020
02/06/2020 | 08:18pm EST
For Release: 7 February 2020
ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020
For shareholder reference the key dates for the first half of financial year 2020 are detailed below.
December 2019 APS330 Pillar 3 disclosure
Thursday, 20
February 2020
Half Year Results Announcement
Thursday, 30
April 2020
Investor presentation 10.00 am (Sydney)
The Half Year 2020 financial results investor briefing will be presented in Sydney and available via a webcast (replay also available) accessible via the ANZ website
anz.com/shareholder
Ex-dividend date for Interim Dividend
Monday, 11 May 2020
Record date for Interim Dividend
Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Last date for DRP/BOP/Foreign Currency Elections
Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Payment date for Interim Dividend
Wednesday, 1 July 2020
For media enquiries contact:
For investor relations enquiries contact:
Nick Higginbottom, +61 403 936 262
Cameron Davis, +61 421 613 819
Sales 2020
18 559 M
EBIT 2020
9 628 M
Net income 2020
6 113 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
6,07%
P/E ratio 2020
12,2x
P/E ratio 2021
11,7x
Capi. / Sales2020
3,99x
Capi. / Sales2021
3,95x
Capitalization
74 053 M
