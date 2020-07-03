Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020

News Release
For Release: 3 July 2020
ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020
For shareholder reference the key dates for the second half of financial year 2020 are detailed below.
Third Quarter to 30 June APS330 Pillar 3 disclosure and Trading Update
Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Conference Call /Audiocast 09.00 am
Annual ESG Presentation
Monday, 7 September 2020
Webcast/Audiocast 12.00pm
The ESG Presentation will be available to view live and via replay, accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder/centre
Full Year Results Announcement Investor presentation 10.00 amThursday, 29 October 2020
The Full Year 2020 financial results investor briefing will be available to view live and via replay as a webcast and audiocast, accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder/centre
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2020
Given the various Covid 19 restrictions and associated safety requirements, ANZ will conduct a Virtual or Hybrid AGM. We will provide shareholders with additional information later in the year.
