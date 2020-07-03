Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/02
19.26 AUD   +2.01%
12:24aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020
PU
06/28Fed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy
DJ
06/24Singtel's Australia Unit to Raise A$850 Million via Debt
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:24am EDT

News Release

For Release: 3 July 2020

ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020

For shareholder reference the key dates for the second half of financial year 2020 are detailed below.

Third Quarter to 30 June APS330 Pillar 3 disclosure and Trading Update

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Conference Call /Audiocast 09.00 am

Annual ESG Presentation

Monday, 7 September 2020

Webcast/Audiocast 12.00pm

The ESG Presentation will be available to view live and via replay, accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder/centre

Full Year Results Announcement Investor presentation 10.00 amThursday, 29 October 2020

The Full Year 2020 financial results investor briefing will be available to view live and via replay as a webcast and audiocast, accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder/centre

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 16 Dec 2020

Given the various Covid 19 restrictions and associated safety requirements, ANZ will conduct a Virtual or Hybrid AGM. We will provide shareholders with additional information later in the year.

For media enquiries contact:

For investor relations enquiries contact:

Nick Higginbottom, +61 403 936 262

Jill Campbell, +61 412 047 448

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia

ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 04:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
12:24aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 202..
PU
06/28Fed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy
DJ
06/24Singtel's Australia Unit to Raise A$850 Million via Debt
DJ
06/23Australian Banks, Government Set to Calibrate Next Support Phase
DJ
06/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Morgans rates ANZ as Add
AQ
06/04ANZ Faces New Zealand Fine for Credit Card Insurance Blunder
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 103 M 12 538 M 12 538 M
Net income 2020 3 700 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 54 528 M 37 715 M 37 766 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 37 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,88 AUD
Last Close Price 19,26 AUD
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-21.80%36 950
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.87%165 420
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-15.66%55 064
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.19%49 553
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-10.67%44 580
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.77%44 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group