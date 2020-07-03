Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020

News Release

For Release: 3 July 2020

ANZ Key Dates Second Half Financial Year 2020

For shareholder reference the key dates for the second half of financial year 2020 are detailed below.

Third Quarter to 30 June APS330 Pillar 3 disclosure and Trading Update

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Conference Call /Audiocast 09.00 am

Annual ESG Presentation

Monday, 7 September 2020

Webcast/Audiocast 12.00pm

The ESG Presentation will be available to view live and via replay, accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder/centre

Full Year Results Announcement Investor presentation 10.00 amThursday, 29 October 2020

The Full Year 2020 financial results investor briefing will be available to view live and via replay as a webcast and audiocast, accessible via the ANZ website anz.com/shareholder/centre

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 16 Dec 2020

Given the various Covid 19 restrictions and associated safety requirements, ANZ will conduct a Virtual or Hybrid AGM. We will provide shareholders with additional information later in the year.

For media enquiries contact:

For investor relations enquiries contact:

Nick Higginbottom, +61 403 936 262

Jill Campbell, +61 412 047 448

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia

ABN 11 005 357 522