MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/21
26.45 AUD   +0.38%
07:04pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Says More Shareholder Returns Depend on Capital Needs
DJ
06:25pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3F
PU
06:25pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Says More Shareholder Returns Depend on Capital Needs

03/21/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia & New Zealand Bank Ltd. (ANZ.AU) said Friday the sale of its Australian life insurance operations remains on track to close in late May, but cautioned that any further capital returns to shareholders would depend in part on regulatory capital demands.

The bank, one of Australia's largest lenders, said it had completed the repurchase of 3 billion Australian dollars (US$2.1 billion) of its own shares, equating to about 3.7% of the ordinary stock issued.

Its capital ratio at the end of December exceeded the Australian prudential regulator's requirements, though New Zealand regulators are considering forcing banks to lift their capital buffers greatly.

Chief Financial Offer Michelle Jablko said that when the funds from the sale of the life insurance business to Zurich Insurance Group are received, any further capital management would take into account factors including actual and potential capital requirements as well as ongoing business needs.

Ms. Jablko said ANZ has since 2016 increased its closely watched Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio from 9.4% to 11.3% and it has been the only major bank in Australia also to reduce the number of shares on issue.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.38% 26.45 End-of-day quote.7.73%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP -0.03% 333.5 Delayed Quote.13.82%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 268 M
EBIT 2019 10 186 M
Net income 2019 6 812 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 10,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 74 992 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.73%53 580
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.61%192 879
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 167
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.52%50 906
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.86%50 757
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 787
