Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Sued by Regulator Over Payment Fees

07/25/2019 | 03:13am EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia's companies regulator is suing one of the country's biggest banks for charging its customers fees to move money between their accounts, a further sign regulators are taking a tougher line on lenders in the wake of a damning probe of industry misconduct.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission launched proceedings in the Federal Court on Thursday alleging Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) wasn't entitled to change certain periodic payment fees under its customer contracts.

The regulator claims the bank unlawfully charged fees on individual and business accounts on more than 1.3 million occasions between late July 2013 and February 2016. Each contravention faces a maximum penalty of between 1.7 million Australian dollars (US$1.2 million) and A$2.1 million.

ANZ said it categorically denies any deliberate wrongdoing and would vigorously defend the allegations.

The bank declined to comment further on the matter, but said fees charged for periodic payments were the subject of a class-action suit that was settled in December 2018 for A$1.5 million. The company has made about A$50 million in customer remediation payments related to the matter.

The regulator estimated the total gross loss to customers between the start of 2008 and Feb. 23, 2016, at more than A$50 million.

In its suit, ASIC alleged the bank wrongly charged transaction and nonpayment fees. It said it was first notified of the matter by ANZ in February 2014, but contended the bank became aware there was a risk it wasn't entitled to charge the fees in 2011 and that it made changes to customer contract terms in 2016 to permit the charging of fees.

The regulator said it will argue the bank undertook misleading or deceptive action and engaged in unconscionable conduct for continuing to charge fees when it knew it was potentially unlawful, and for failing to inform customers who may have been affected until September 2015. It also alleged ANZ provided incomplete or misleading information when it reported the issue in 2014.

ASIC began an investigation last October, a month after it said the bank advised that information previously provided on the fees was incomplete.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

