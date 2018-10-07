Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ Warns of Cost of Customer Compensation, Amortization

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) has flagged a hit to earnings as it absorbs charges for refunding customers and other costs, the second big Australian bank to warn that remediation charges are mounting.

ANZ said Monday it expects to book charges of 739 million Australian dollars (US$521.1 million) in the second half of its financial year, including A$374 million for refunding customers and other remediation costs following product reviews in Australia and for inappropriate advice or for services that weren't provided within its former aligned dealer operations.

The reviews that have identified issues within its business continue, it added.

The bank said it also has accelerated amortization of certain software assets, mainly related to its international business, and would expense A$206 million for the second half.

Other one-time items for the period will include restructuring charges of A$104 million and external legal costs of A$55 million before tax associated with its response to the ongoing judicial probe of misconduct in Australia's financial industry, it said.

The various charges are expected to reduce ANZ's closely-watched Common Equity Tier 1 capital position by less than 10 basis points.

The bank, which is scheduled to report its annual results on Oct. 31, recorded a net profit of A$6.41 billion and cash earnings of A$6.94 billion in the year through September 2017. Its CET1 capital ratio was 10.6% at that time.

Late last month, Westpac Banking Corp said it expected a A$235 million sting to its full-year earnings from ongoing efforts to refund customers who were charged fees for advice that wasn't delivered and the cost of recent lawsuits.

