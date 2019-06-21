Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ and Brotherhood of St Laurence announce ANZ Tony Nicholson Fellow

06/21/2019

As the inaugural ANZ Tony Nicholson Research Fellow, Dr Jeremiah Brown will use the sixmonth scholarship to undertake research on the role organisations can play in improving the financial wellbeing and financial capabilities of disadvantaged people and communities.

Commenting on the fellowship, ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said: 'Dr Jeremiah Brown's fellowship is an important piece of work and we will use his findings to guide our practical responses to improving the financial wellbeing of Australians.

'ANZ has a successful and longstanding partnership with the Brotherhood of St Laurence running a number of programs together, including Saver Plus, which supports the social and economic participation of vulnerable and disadvantaged people in our community,' Mr Elliott said.

Conny Lenneberg, Executive Director of the Brotherhood of St Laurence, said: 'From our community programs to formulating policy and advocacy, a strong research-and-evidence base has always been critical to the Brotherhood of St Laurence's pursuit of an Australia free of poverty. This fellowship will contribute to the key task of building financial capability in the community.

'Thank you to ANZ under the leadership of Shayne Elliot for their ongoing support. We regard the business sector as an important partner in the all-of-community effort that is needed to tackle poverty and disadvantage in Australia.''

Funded by ANZ, the Fellowship is named after the Brotherhood's former Executive Director, who led the not-for-profit for 13 years, recognising Mr. Nicholson's many years of leadership in advocating for disadvantaged people throughout Australia.

ANZ will contribute a seed donation to establish an annual six-month fellowship for a minimum period of 10 years. The Brotherhood of St Laurence will select the fellows.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 04:39:02 UTC
