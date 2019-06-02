Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ completes sale of life insurance to Zurich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

The completion of the sale marks the start of a 20-year agreement for Zurich to provide life insurance products to relevant ANZ customers through the bank's channels.

ANZ Group Executive Wealth, Alexis George said: 'The completion of this sale demonstrates a significant step in our strategy to simplify ANZ while also providing ongoing support for our customers who want protection with life insurance solutions.

'Importantly, current ANZ and OnePath life insurance customers will continue to receive the same high quality service and solutions from Zurich, a global insurer with a strong track record of service and innovation.'

From today, more than 500 former ANZ staff members have joined Zurich as part of the transaction.

View PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 22:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
06:54pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ completes sale of life insurance to Zuri..
PU
05/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence increases further
PU
05/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : FSP Leads the Way to AIoT and 5G at Computex..
AQ
05/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Ken Adams appointed Group General Counsel
PU
05/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ launches loyalty leave
PU
05/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : New Zealand central bank revokes ANZ's permi..
RE
05/16AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ No Longer Allowed to Internally Assess C..
DJ
05/16AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ to change advice model and phase out Pri..
PU
05/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Confidence drops on RBA and trade
PU
05/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 221 M
EBIT 2019 10 136 M
Net income 2019 6 570 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,19
P/E ratio 2020 12,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capitalization 78 989 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.98%54 765
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.22%183 358
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 765
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-3.58%47 705
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK13.57%47 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About