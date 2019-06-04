Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ decreases variable home loan rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Key points:

• Decrease all variable interest rates for Australian home and residential investment loans by 0.18%pa.

• For Standard Variable Rate Owner Occupiers paying principal and interest this reduces the Index Rate to 5.18%pa, from 5.36%pa.

• For Standard Variable Rate Owner Occupiers paying interest only the Index Rate reduces to 5.73%pa, from 5.91%pa.

All variable rate reductions are effective from Friday 14 June, 2019.

ANZ Group Executive, Australia Retail & Commercial, Mark Hand said: 'In making this decision we have weighed up a number of factors, such as business performance, market conditions and the impact on our customers, including our depositors.

'While we recognise some home loan customers will be disappointed, in making this decision we have needed to balance the increased cost in managing our business with our desire to provide customers with the most competitive lending and deposit rates possible.

'Home loan customers looking for certainty with their repayments can look to lock in our historic low fixed rate home loans for our two and three year terms,' Mr Hand said.

DOWNLOAD PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 05:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
01:30aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence takes a break
PU
01:30aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ decreases variable home loan rates
PU
06/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ NZ CEO David Hisco takes sick leave, Wat..
AQ
06/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Platinum Employer for LGBTIQ+ inclusion
PU
06/02AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ completes sale of life insurance to Zuri..
PU
05/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence increases further
PU
05/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : FSP Leads the Way to AIoT and 5G at Computex..
AQ
05/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Ken Adams appointed Group General Counsel
PU
05/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ launches loyalty leave
PU
05/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : New Zealand central bank revokes ANZ's permi..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 221 M
EBIT 2019 10 136 M
Net income 2019 6 570 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,84%
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
P/E ratio 2020 11,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,04x
Capitalization 78 026 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.59%54 765
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.61%183 358
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 765
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
QNB-6.15%47 705
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.10%47 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About