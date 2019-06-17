Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ gets tough on compliance as New Zealand CEO leaves over chauffeurs, wine dispute

0
06/17/2019 | 02:57am EDT
A man walks past a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) in Sydney

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said the head of its New Zealand unit has left over a dispute about personal expenses, a sign of heightened self-regulation at a banking giant following a bruising inquiry.

The largest lender in New Zealand said David Hisco, chief executive officer of the unit since 2010 and an employee since the 1990s, logged payments for chauffeurs and wine storage as business expenses rather than personal.

Unit chairman and ex-New Zealand Prime Minister John Key at a news conference said Hisco did not share ANZ's conclusions as he "was adamant he had the authority for the expenditure" but nevertheless agreed to leave the bank immediately.

"He believed he had authority to do that for reasons of being an expat and the nature of some discussions he'd had with executives in Australia," Key said. "We accept that, but what we don't accept is the way they were recorded in our accounts."

Hisco did not respond to a Reuters request for comment sent to his LinkedIn page.

His departure demonstrates how one of Australia's biggest banks is taking a zero-tolerance approach to compliance after a Royal Commission inquiry exposed industry-wide misconduct and brought accusations of profiteering from branch to boardroom.

Also at the inquiry, accusations of ineffectiveness were levelled at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission which has since installed representatives at bank head offices.

"These decisions can be strong symbolic signals to regulators that they are changing," said Warren Staples, a business ethics and corporate governance academic at RMIT University in Melbourne.

"The executive level in the banks are cognizant that the eyes of the investment and regulatory community are on them."

The departure is an additional headache for ANZ's New Zealand unit which a month earlier had its licence revoked to calculate its own operational risk capital due to "persistent" control failures.

Key said the expenses Hisco claimed for about nine years ran into tens of thousands of dollars. He said as the matter was more about the mischaracterisation of transactions than authority, Hisco would not be required to return the funds.

"His departure demonstrates that when people do not do the right thing we hold them to account no matter the status or position in the organisation," Key said.

In a statement, ANZ also said Hisco's departure followed health issues, without detailing those issues.

He will receive his contracted and statutory entitlements but has forfeited rights to about NZ$6.4 million ($4.2 million) in equity, Key said.

Antonia Watson will become acting chief executive, ANZ said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Christopher Cushing)

By Praveen Menon and Paulina Duran

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 221 M
EBIT 2019 10 136 M
Net income 2019 6 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 80 377 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.37%54 472
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.44%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.31%47 939
QNB-4.25%47 197
