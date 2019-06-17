Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ goes strong on compliance as New Zealand CEO leaves over expenses dispute

New Zealand's largest lender said David Hisco, chief executive officer of the unit since 2010 and an employee since the 1990s, mischaracterised storage and chauffeurs as business expenses when they should have been logged as personal.

John Key, a former New Zealand Prime Minister and the unit's chairman, said at a news conference Hisco did not agree with the bank's conclusions as he "was adamant he had the authority for the expenditure" but nevertheless agreed to depart the bank immediately.

Hisco did not respond to a Reuters request for comment sent to his LinkedIn page.

His departure shows how Australia's banks are taking a zero-tolerance approach to compliance after a Royal Commission inquiry exposed industry-wide misconduct and brought accusations of profiteering from branch to boardroom.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission was also accused of being ineffective during the inquiry, and has since begun installing representatives at bank head offices.

"These decisions can be strong symbolic signals to regulators that they are changing," said Warren Staples, a business ethics and corporate governance academic at RMIT University in Melbourne.

"The executive level in the banks are cognizant that the eyes of the investment and regulatory community are on them."

The departure is an additional headache for ANZ's New Zealand unit which a month earlier had its licence revoked to calculate its own operational risk capital due to "persistent" control failures.

Key said the expenses Hisco claimed ran into tens of thousands of dollars.

"His departure demonstrates that when people do not do the right thing we hold them to account no matter the status or position in the organisation," Key said.

Hisco would not be required to return any funds as he indeed had authority for the expenditure undertaken, Key said, adding the dispute was instead about how the expenses were recorded in ANZ's books.

In a statement, ANZ said Hisco's departure followed health issues, without detailing those issues. Key added the departure should be characterised as parting company.

Hisco will receive his contracted and statutory entitlements but has forfeited rights to about NZ$6.4 million ($4.2 million) in equity, Key said.

Antonia Watson will become acting chief executive, ANZ said.

