MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/04
27.86 AUD   -0.61%
04:00aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03:50aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes trade agreement between Australia and Indonesia
PU
03:50aANZ JOBS ADS : continue to trend lower
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ joins with Property Industry Foundation to build homes for homeless youth

0
03/04/2019 | 03:50am EST

The Property Industry Foundation works with the property and construction industry to build homes for disadvantaged youth and is set to deliver 125 bedrooms by 2021 under its PIF House Program.

ANZ's support will contribute to the program's development pipeline of 44 new bedrooms across several states, including an 18-bedroom crisis accommodation in Melbourne's CBD, a 7-bedroom house in Orange, NSW and a six-bedroom house in Clayton, Victoria.

ANZ's head of property, Jason Cannock said: 'The foundation has played a pivotal role in delivering housing outcomes for at-risk youth over the last two decades.

'We want to play our part in supporting them, so it's important we partner with our clients across the industry to help deliver more transitional housing to those most in need,' he said.

Kate Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Property Industry Foundation, said ANZ's commitment will create a long-term legacy.

'Homeless young people typically live in these PIF Houses for up to 12 months until they have the skills to live independently,' she said, 'It means each year, ANZ's investment will give even more young people a new start. That's the real value of the contribution.'

The program has completed construction of 32 bedrooms since 2016, with those rooms located in houses where carers and counsellors provide support and mentoring to rebuild young lives.

For 20 years, the Property Industry Foundation has used the resources of the property and construction industry to build bedrooms for homeless young people. Companies and people from across the sector in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland donate their time, expertise, resources and money to help reduce youth homelessness.

For more information visit: https://www.pif.com.au

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:49:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 327 M
EBIT 2019 10 208 M
Net income 2019 6 849 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 80 081 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.60%56 601
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.94%195 612
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 395
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.65%51 396
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.18%49 967
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 787
