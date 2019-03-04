Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ joins with Property Industry Foundation to build homes for homeless youth

The Property Industry Foundation works with the property and construction industry to build homes for disadvantaged youth and is set to deliver 125 bedrooms by 2021 under its PIF House Program.

ANZ's support will contribute to the program's development pipeline of 44 new bedrooms across several states, including an 18-bedroom crisis accommodation in Melbourne's CBD, a 7-bedroom house in Orange, NSW and a six-bedroom house in Clayton, Victoria.

ANZ's head of property, Jason Cannock said: 'The foundation has played a pivotal role in delivering housing outcomes for at-risk youth over the last two decades.

'We want to play our part in supporting them, so it's important we partner with our clients across the industry to help deliver more transitional housing to those most in need,' he said.

Kate Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Property Industry Foundation, said ANZ's commitment will create a long-term legacy.

'Homeless young people typically live in these PIF Houses for up to 12 months until they have the skills to live independently,' she said, 'It means each year, ANZ's investment will give even more young people a new start. That's the real value of the contribution.'

The program has completed construction of 32 bedrooms since 2016, with those rooms located in houses where carers and counsellors provide support and mentoring to rebuild young lives.

For 20 years, the Property Industry Foundation has used the resources of the property and construction industry to build bedrooms for homeless young people. Companies and people from across the sector in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland donate their time, expertise, resources and money to help reduce youth homelessness.

For more information visit: https://www.pif.com.au

Download PDF