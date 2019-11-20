Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ jointly leads another $315 million social bond for housing as demand soars

0
11/20/2019 | 12:00am EST

It comes after ANZ jointly led the inaugural bond issue for NHFIC in March, which was also $315 million and was four times oversubscribed following strong demand.

NHFIC is an independent Commonwealth entity that operates the Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator (AHBA) to provide cheaper and longer-term secured loan finance for community housing providers by issuing bonds in Australia's debt capital markets.

Head of Sustainable Finance at ANZ, Katherine Tapley said: 'Social and affordable housing is attracting more interest from investors as a standalone asset class given the bonds provide investors an opportunity to deploy capital towards essential social services.'

'Investors globally are keen to mobilise capital in assets that not only help provide environmental benefits but address core social needs.'

Proceeds from the 10.5-year bond will fund seven community housing providers to develop social and affordable housing in Australia. ANZ was joint lead manager with UBS and Westpac for the fixed-rated bond which has provided very competitive funding for 10.5 years which will result in an annual interest rate of 2.07% for the Community Housing Providers.

ANZ is committed to improving the availability of suitable and affordable housing options for all Australians and New Zealanders, including the supply of homes to buy and rent, as well as access to safe accommodation.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 04:59:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 564 M
EBIT 2020 9 622 M
Net income 2020 6 116 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,17%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,82x
Capitalization 72 055 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 25,42  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.88%48 905
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.14%175 795
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 933
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 316
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD23.98%51 155
QNB-0.05%49 449
