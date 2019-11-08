Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for New South Wales

It comes after ANZ in September made a relief package available for customers in northern NSW and southern Queensland that faced fierce bushfires. That relief package is still available.

While the immediate focus should be on their safety, ANZ encouraged customers affected by the fires to contact the bank once they were able to so they could discuss how to access measures in the financial relief package, including:

The ability to suspend repayments on loans, including credit cards, for up to three months (which may include interest capitalisation)

Temporary interest rate relief on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress in areas impacted by the fires

Waiving of fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to bushfire impacts

Access to term deposits early without incurring any fees

Assistance for affected customers with ANZ Home and Contents insurance as they may be eligible for measures such as emergency funds and temporary accommodation

ANZ General Manager Retail Banking Greater Sydney and ACT, Amanda Heath-Ogden said: 'Dozens of fires remain uncontained at this stage and several areas have been advised to evacuate so these are extremely dangerous conditions for the residents and the firefighters.

'We hope these relief measures help our customers with this confronting experience when the time is right for them to assess any damage and plan their recovery,' Ms Heath-Ogden said.

When appropriate, ANZ's customers affected by the bushfires are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or anz.com/hardship.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

Download PDF