Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for New South Wales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:45am EST

It comes after ANZ in September made a relief package available for customers in northern NSW and southern Queensland that faced fierce bushfires. That relief package is still available.

While the immediate focus should be on their safety, ANZ encouraged customers affected by the fires to contact the bank once they were able to so they could discuss how to access measures in the financial relief package, including:

  • The ability to suspend repayments on loans, including credit cards, for up to three months (which may include interest capitalisation)
  • Temporary interest rate relief on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress in areas impacted by the fires
  • Waiving of fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to bushfire impacts
  • Access to term deposits early without incurring any fees
  • Assistance for affected customers with ANZ Home and Contents insurance as they may be eligible for measures such as emergency funds and temporary accommodation

ANZ General Manager Retail Banking Greater Sydney and ACT, Amanda Heath-Ogden said: 'Dozens of fires remain uncontained at this stage and several areas have been advised to evacuate so these are extremely dangerous conditions for the residents and the firefighters.

'We hope these relief measures help our customers with this confronting experience when the time is right for them to assess any damage and plan their recovery,' Ms Heath-Ogden said.

When appropriate, ANZ's customers affected by the bushfires are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or anz.com/hardship.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
04:45aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for New..
PU
11/07Citi, Deutsche get go-ahead to probe regulator witnesses in landmark cartel c..
RE
11/07Australia's 'Big Four' banks post second year of lower returns
RE
11/06NAB Profit Hit by Customer Remediation -- Update
DJ
11/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence moves back above average
PU
11/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Final Dividend - Foreign Currency P..
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Paul O'Sullivan joins ANZ Board
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 an..
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Report
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar III Disclosure at 30 Septembe..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 564 M
EBIT 2020 9 622 M
Net income 2020 6 116 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,04%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,92x
Capitalization 74 011 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 26,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.46%51 007
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.63%180 909
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 276
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD32.14%54 186
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 441
QNB0.42%49 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group