Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for south east Queensland and northern New South Wales

09/09/2019 | 03:57am EDT

ANZ encouraged customers affected by the fires to contact the bank so they could discuss their ability to access measures in the financial relief package, including:

  • The ability to suspend repayments on loans, including credit cards, for up to three months (which may include interest capitalisation)
  • Temporary interest rate relief on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress in areas impacted by the fires
  • Waiving of fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to bushfire impacts
  • Access to term deposits early without incurring any fees
  • Assistance for affected customers with ANZ Home and Contents insurance as they may be eligible for measures such as emergency funds and temporary accommodation

ANZ General Manager Retail Banking Southern Queensland, Nathalie Hesse said: 'More than 100 fires are still burning across southern Queensland and northern New South Wales with firefighters facings difficult conditions.

'We hope these relief measures help our customers with this challenging experience when they turn their minds to recovery and, in some unfortunate cases, rebuilding,' Ms Hesse said.

ANZ's customers affected by the bushfires are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or anz.com/hardship.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:56:07 UTC
